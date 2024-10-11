Our Friends and Relatives in Florida are A-Okay after Hurricane Milton

My best friend, Cindy, and I talked on the phone for 45 minutes last night, about an hour before the eye hit the shoreline. She and her family, and our son and his family, are safe after the storm. Cindy’s home sustained some exterior damage but nothing major. I’m praying there won’t be more hurricanes this year. I know that all of you, like me, can feel the stress and worry across the nation. We are praying for all of the victims and their families.

It’s been quiet up here on the mountain. After four days of rain and wind from Helene, we received no effects from Milton except for very high winds for the first part of today. It’s quiet now and the sky is blue and clear. We’ve had no clouds in the sky at all today! We’re excited about next week because it’s finally going to feel like fall, with lows in the 40’s.

I got my Halloween costume figured out. Brian figured his out two months ago. Mason bought the things for his last weekend when we went to the haunted hotel restaurant, Bridgeman’s Chophouse, and then to Spirit Halloween (our annual tradition). He hasn’t told us what he’s going to be but, based on the props he purchased, it’s going to be terrifying. 😉

