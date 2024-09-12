Cold Hurricane Winds!

Hurricane Francine barrelled into Louisiana yesterday. We were already under a wind advisory. Despite the fact that we are 551 miles away from where it made landfall, the winds picked up here before it hit.

We woke up around 3:00 a.m. this morning to the sound of very high winds battering the house. This morning, the rain started. After we got up, we discovered that our heavy wooden chairs on the porch had been blown around.

When I got up this morning, I fixed my hair. The moment I stepped outside, I realized my hairspray was no match for this wind!

It’s always odd when a hurricane comes near us here in Trenton, Georgia because it always feels cold when they do. I grew up in Texas, an hour from Galveston, and I lived on Galveston Bay for awhile. When hurricanes hit there, you can go outside in shorts and a tank top. Not here! Brian and I are both working inside wearing sweaters and I have my fuzzy socks on. We kept the chickens in the pen today.

We are praying for the people who are experiencing property damage and we are praying nobody gets hurt!!

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More News From The Home Office