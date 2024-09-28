We Heard a Car Wreck, Jumped in the Truck, and Found a Teen Alone…

Last week, I was sitting on the back porch while Brian was down in the backyard sighting in his bow. We both heard it. A deafening squeal of brakes and a huge BANG!

My stomach instantly knotted up. In my mind, I pictured a car on the Interstate slamming into an 18-wheeler. However, after thinking about it, I through the crash could have happened closer. I hollered down to Brian, “What if the wreck was on Murphy Hollow Road? It could take an hour for someone to pass by!”

He came inside, and grabbed his keys while I put on my shoes and we raced out the door.

Brian drove quickly down the mountain. Once we got on Murphy Hollow Road, it only took about a minute to find the crash.

Brian turned on his hazards, and jumped out to check on the kid. I called 9-1-1 while I was getting out of the truck, and navigating mud. We’d had recent rains after a two-week dry spell. After getting off the phone with the dispatcher, I asked the young man his name, his age, and if he was hurt. He said the airbag hit the left side of his head. I put my hand in his hair and felt around. Other than a small bump, I didn’t find anything else. There were no broken bones and no blood. I’m not publishing his name here. He’s 17 years old. Poor baby was shaking like a leaf! I asked him, “Do you have insurance?”

He replied, “Yeah.”

I said, “You’re all good then!”

He explained that he thinks he hydroplaned. That made sense. Our neighbor hydroplaned the same day only going 25 mph but on a different mountain road. When it rains after a dry spell, the wet roads are slicker because of gasoline and oil.

The young man was then on the phone with his mom so I asked him to let me talk to her. I told her, “I’m Angie. No broken bones and no blood. Responders are on the way. We’ll stay with him so don’t worry.” She was already on her way. I kept an eye on him (not sure if he had any internal head injuries or not) while Brian took a close look at the truck to make sure there was no sign of an impending fire.

The engine compartment was crumpled. The truck was totaled. It was a miracle the young man walked away from that!!! Praise Jesus!!!

Within a few minutes, a police officer arrived, and then Warren’s dad and mom arrived in different vehicles. His dad didn’t look very happy. I told him that my son flipped my Mustang, and totaled it, but the important thing was my son was not injured. That didn’t seem to make Warren’s dad feel any better. Warren’s mom thanked us and we left the scene, and prayed for Warren.

In other news, we have been having bad weather for two days now because of Hurricane Helene. I never, ever thought that, after moving to Georgia, we’d be under a tropical storm warning! The neighborhood we previously lived in, and the island the adult kids worked on, are pretty much destroyed, and those are located more than 250 miles south of where the eyewall hit.

We are praying for all of the families that were affected by this tragedy, and we know several in Florida who were. 🙁

