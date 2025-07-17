Our Dog Can Open Doorknobs! (INCLUDES VIDEO)

THIS SATURDAY ! Only 500 participants are permitted so ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

In each WritersWeekly Podcast episode, we start out with a short “News From the Home Office” segment. In our most recent one, Episode 15, we explained how our dog, Tank, can open doorknobs.

When we moved here, the house had these types of doorknobs:

After we rescued two dogs, Tank and Moon, we started noticing that doors that had been closed were mysteriously opening. And, Tank and Moon would show up where they weren’t supposed to be (mainly the basement). We were flummoxed!

So, one day, Brian set up his GoPro camera, facing the closed basement door. It didn’t take long! Just a few minutes later, when nobody was looking (except the GoPro), Tank walked up to the door, grabbed the doorknob with his mouth, pulled it down, and, voila! He and Moon instantly raced down to the basement. And, then he started doing it to the exterior doors (front and back) whenever he wanted to go outside.

Here is different video of Tank showing off his doorknob talents:

Our yard is not fenced and Tank has to wear an electronic collar to prevent him from roaming. Interestingly enough, Moon only had to wear her electronic collar for a few weeks. About three years ago, we noticed that she no longer went beyond the perimeter when she didn’t have her electronic collar on…and she still doesn’t!

Anyway, after seeing the video, the only remedy was for Brian to go to the hardware store to buy different doorknobs for the doors we didn’t want Tank opening. He bought the standard round ones. That seems to be doing the trick…for now!

