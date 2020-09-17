No More Single Points of Failure!

We are leaving on Wednesday for a week. Heading north, about 600 miles, and going to set up camp (in a small trailer) for a few days. I’m very excited. Haven’t taken a real trip in quite a long time. And, there will be no problem with social distancing. It’s been in the upper 80s here every day. Where we are heading has temps dipping into the 40s at night. Brrr!! I need to go to storage and pull out jackets and sweaters!! Yea!!

We are praying a hurricane doesn’t meander its way here because that would definitely cut our trip short. Yes, we would need to head toward the storm to prepare the boat and our stuff for that. I don’t want to do that ahead of time because it would take a LOT of time and it might not be necessary. But, with the way this year is going, it wouldn’t surprise me if that happens.

I will have my laptop with me, along with the wifi card. I can also work with my laptop hooked up to my phone if I need to. It’s our busy season and I’m not sure how my employees feel about me bolting out of town for a week (ha ha) but they can do everything if I did have to go dark for a day or two (or a few).

A few years ago, I was the single point of failure with many things in the business but, for stress reasons, I was determined to change that. And, I did! I have to admit it’s a relief that, if I get the virus, get mauled by rioters, drown in a hurricane, burned in a forest fire, or die in a meteor strike, a nuke, an earthquake, etc. (none of these things seems unbelievable this year!) that the business will survive and thrive without me.

But, the best part of having taught other people everything I do is that I can TAKE A VACATION!!! 🙂

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

