HUMPH!!! No Camping Trip for US This Weekend!!

We had a fun camping trip planned for this weekend but we had to cancel it because a sub-tropical system is going to dump rain on us for the next five days.

The Fall, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is this weeke nd. I was going to take my wifi card so I could work while camping but…that won’t be necessary now. Kinda bummed but I’ll be able to spend the weekend getting caught up on my work.

THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Fall, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th!

As with every Fall contest, you can expect some colored leaves, some chilly air, and maybe something creepy….or not! You”ll soon find out! We are super excited about this topic!!

See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 09/12/20! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

We’d LOVE to have you join us!! 🙂

