HUMPH!!! No Camping Trip for US This Weekend!!

We had a fun camping trip planned for this weekend but we had to cancel it because a sub-tropical system is going to dump rain on us for the next five days.
The Fall, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is this weekend. I was going to take my wifi card so I could work while camping but…that won’t be necessary now. Kinda bummed but I’ll be able to spend the weekend getting caught up on my work.
THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Fall, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th!
As with every Fall contest, you can expect some colored leaves, some chilly air, and maybe something creepy….or not! You”ll soon find out! We are super excited about this topic!!
See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!
COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 09/12/20! It’s a blast! 🙂
1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)
2nd Place: $250
3rd Place: $200
+ 80 other prizes!
We’d LOVE to have you join us!! 🙂
RELATED
- Camping For Boys = Quiet Writing Time For Me!
- Ghost Story Round-Robin With International Best Selling Author Doug Clegg… At Our Campfire!
- THE HOY BOYS GO HOG WILD! How Much Ammo Did Mason (age 12) Need On His First Hog Hunting Trip?
- A Pork Butt is NOT from the Butt of a Pig?!
- Paying Hunting and Fishing Markets By David Berlin