No, I Was NOT Wearing Red “Bloomers” in That Video!

One reader commented about the cute red “bloomers” I exposed on camera during my sledding crash last week. I hate to disappoint everyone but that was NOT my bloomers! I had a huge laugh when I read that email! I was wearing layers – two pairs of socks, boots, leggings, a dress, a RED sweater, and a black jacket.
I hadn’t heard the word bloomers in years. That very evening, while I was working on year-end accounting (just shoot me…), I was listening to old episodes of Psych (a hilarious show) and a character was talking about washing a pair of bloomers. I thought that was VERY odd!
We had snow on the ground for a week and now we’re getting that huge system that is dumping tons of rain across multiple states. All the snow is gone now. We were stuck at the house for several days because of the ice. Now, we’re not leaving because there’s a flood watch in the valley. So, we are working while watching movies, which is very nice. 🙂
