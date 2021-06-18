NEED GREEN THUMB ADVICE, PLEASE – Best Seeds to Plant Late in the Season?

We are feeling much better this week. We are sending a huge thank you to everyone who wrote in with well wishes and prayers. We still have residual coughs but we have our energy back. We both lost weight. Trying NOT to gain that back now since our appetites have returned as well. Ha ha. We did not get tested but, based on the variety of very odd symptoms, we think it may have been Covid, or a variant thereof. I deeply admire people who have Covid who can get in their cars and drive to get tested. I got winded just walking to the bathroom during the worst of it. But, again, we are feeling MUCH better! 🙂

This week, I’m seeking advice from you guys and gals who do gardening in this neck of the woods, or in similar climates (we’re in northern Georgia, on top of a 1,530 foot mountain).

Since we moved here late in the planting season, and since we were then sick for two weeks, we’re VERY late in getting seeds in the ground. We have planted giant pumpkins (not for eating – for FUN!), sweet onions, green onions, and herbs. But, that’s all so far.

We literally have thousands and thousands of heirloom seeds that we’ve been collecting for years. You name the veggie or fruit, we probably already have seeds for it.

The property already has countless blackberry bushes (we are harvesting those every few days right now), two large blueberry bushes (we’re going to have a bumper crop of those this year), fig trees, and more.

But, my question is…what can we plant this late in the season that we can still harvest before the first freeze in October? I’d love to hear from you guys and gals who know far more about this stuff than we do!

Oh, and we found tiny ants in one of our pumpkin flowers this morning. Any advice about that?

If you can help, thank you!! 🙂

