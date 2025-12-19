My Right Leg Has a Mind of Its Own!

I spent one evening last week wrapping gifts that were being shipped out of town. Our son HATES glitter so I made sure to use the most heavily glittered ribbons on the gifts for him and his girlfriend!! He has since received his boxes and he said, “Nice try. 😎 Managed to keep every piece of glitter in the box, and get everything else out. 😝”

Ha ha ha! He’s such a liar!

One thing that was on his girlfriend’s list was VERY heavy. I got it wrapped, and into a box for shipping. That’s when I made a big mistake. The box was on the floor. I bent all the way over, and picked it up to move it by the front door. After I laid it back down on the floor, I stood up, turned around, and took a step with my right foot.

Out of nowhere, a sharp, hot pain bolted out of the inside of my hip (right near my groin). I yelped, and stumbled. Why did I stumble? Because my leg wasn’t working right! That’s when I felt the popping. Each time I moved, even just a bit, it popped, I was rewarded with another hot pain, and another stumble. My right leg was flying forward of its own accord. I looked like a string puppet! I quickly discovered that I could not pivot when walking at all. That made it FAR worse.

Brian was staring at me, puzzled. I said, “Um, I think I hurt my hip.”

He replied, “Ya think? You should have let me move that box.”

Then, he told me to go to bed. He got me the heating pad (that didn’t work because the location of the injury was, well, you know….awkward and difficult to heat up comfortably). He made me stay in bed the entire rest of the day (no laundry or dishes for me!). So, I sat there, listening to Christmas movies, and working. When I got up to head to the bathroom, I shuffled. That worked! No pain! Brian brought me an old cane we have just in case. We did NOT want me breaking a hip before Christmas.

When I was shuffling with the cane to the bathroom one time, Brian said, “You look just like my mother.” I also had a paper cut on my middle finger so I waved my bandaged digit at Brian.

I am much better now. It only twinges now and again and my right leg is no longer flying out in front of me when I try to walk. I’m only 58, by the way. WAY too young for hip problems!

