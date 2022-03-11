IMPORTANT UPDATE about Our PSYCHO Neighbor!

As some of you recall, I recently shared the story about our psycho neighbor and his vicious dog.

Last fall, after Psycho had repeatedly screamed the “f-word” at me on our back porch, and stomped off like a lunatic, he and his wife packed up, and left for several months on a planned trip. She had a temporary job in another state. We knew they would be coming back.

When they did, all of the problems with the dog started happening again, including it attacking our daughter’s dog in our yard. The most recent run-in involved Psycho threatening to blow Brian’s “fucking head off.” And, of course, we filed a police report.

Based on conversations we had with Psycho before he showed his true colors, we knew that he wasn’t, shall we say, a patriotic person. So, Brian put this in our front yard:

We also knew that Psycho was an atheist, which he proudly proclaimed last summer after seeing a metal cross on our mantle. So, Brian also put this in our front yard:

Don’t Moon and Tank look adorable? We have an electric fence for their safety and they never leave our yard. They also obey our commands, and would never attack anyone. They LOVE people! Good dogs!!

And, finally, Psycho did not share our political views so Brian put up a funny (well, funny to us!) political sign in our yard:

Just to make sure Psycho could see the flag, the cross, and the sign, day and night, Brian also put solar powered spotlights on everything. Heh…

And, GUESS WHAT?!

Just three days ago, Psycho put up his own yard sign! Here it is!!

Yep! Psycho IS MOVING!!

Another neighbor who he offended called me and we high-fived over the phone. The good news is it looks like the wife already moved out, and that the dog went with her. So, we no longer have to worry about our grandbabies, our dogs, or anyone else getting attacked.

Needless to say, it’s been a very, VERY good week!! 🙂

