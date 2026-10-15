START YOUR GROCERY LIST! Disgusting Halloween Snacks That Will Make You the Talk of the Neighborhood! (And, NOT in a good way!!!)

Well, it’s almost that time again! We look forward to Halloween all year long just so we can make the neighbors want to puke! I’m once again sharing our famous (in our neighborhood anyway) Halloween savory and sweet treats so you guys and gals will have enough time to shop for the ingredients before the big scary day!

Gosh, I hope all of you ate just before you clicked to read this one! HA HA HA HA HA!

Mouthwatering Maxi-Pads

(Graham crackers, marshmallow fondant, and red food coloring. NOTE: Paint the fondant with the red food coloring. Do not mix them together because then it will be pink, and that would just take away from the awesome, bloody effect!)

Sweet & Savory (Recycled) Q-tips

(Pretzel sticks and marshmallow fondant mixed with yellow food coloring.)

(The Knorr Spinach Dip recipe is delicious! Serve with sliced French or Cuban bread.)

Doggie Poop and Undigested Corn Human Poop

(For the Doggie Poop, use sugar cookies with food coloring. If you mix several colors together, you’ll end up with a nice, dark, brown, yummy appearance! For the Undigested Corn Poop, use Rice Krispie Treats dipped in melted semi-sweet chocolate chips. Cut the yellow tips off of candy corn and stick those into the chocolate before it hardens. HINT: Put the chocolate chips in a bowl in the microwave and stir every 30 seconds until melted smoothly.)

Skull Caprese Skewers

(You can buy skull ice cube trays online.)

Bacon Wrapped, Stuffed Jalapenos Mummies

(Yeah, mine didn’t come out looking as good as the ones in the recipe! Mine look, um, special!)

“We’re Watching You!” Brownies

(Regular brownie mix, white frosting, and edible eyeballs.)

Full of Guts Skeleton Charcuterie Board

(We just used cheeses and meats, but the recipe has a fruit version as well.)

I know! I know! No need to thank me. You are all so VERY welcome!! Ha ha ha ha ha!!! 😉

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.