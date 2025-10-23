Painting Horror Dolls!

When we live in, I had a horror doll collection. Our guest room’s walls were painted blood orange and the trim was off-white. In that room, we had an antique cabinet with glass all around and lights inside. And, that’s where my horror babies lived year round. Some people refused to sleep in our guest room. 😉

I gifted my horror babies to our granddaughter several years ago. However, I needed new ones for my Halloween costume this year.

I painted one last night:

She’s bald because she has two holes drilled into the sides of her head. She’s going to be my parasitic twin. She’ll be on top of my head and I’ll have two braids of my hair going through the hole at the bottom of her head, and out through the holes on the sides of her head. My face will be painted like hers.

When Brian got home from church, he painted the other two:

Those are animatronic. They moved their arms and heads, talk to each other, and sing together. The kids at Trunk or Treat are going to love them!! 🙂

