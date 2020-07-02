Dolphin Watching! (includes video)

I took a day off this week so we could go on a dolphin watching/snorkeling trip. It was AWESOME!!

We took a large charter boat to Egmont Key, which has a fort and beautiful beaches. The boys LOVED the fort best of all.

My favorite part was the dolphins!

It was a bit murky during the snorkeling part but we did see lots of fish and some sea urchins. I didn’t know you could pick them up (just don’t step on one!). One woman on our boat had a bad encounter with a stingray. What was interesting is that she was the one in her group that kept telling people, “Shuffle your feet! Shuffle your feet!” Her foot swelled up pretty bad and she had to put on her boyfriend’s shoe to get off the boat. I imagine they drove to the E.R. after that but she was a good sport.

