Did That Psychic Chick Put a Spell on Us?!

Last week, Brian published this article:

We Owe Our Readers a HUGE Apology for Introducing Them to THIS ABUSIVE SCAMMER!

In a nutshell, a woman claiming to be a psychic (we called her “The Scam Psychic”), who also claims to cast spells (yes, really), was very rude to one of our readers. He surmised, at the end of the article, that she was probably going to cast a spell on us, especially since we told her we were planning to write the article.

And, this week, we had fun blaming every mishap in life on The Scam Psychic!

For example:

“Hey, everybody! Wanna see the video of me falling down while dancing during the church Christmas musical rehearsal last night? The Scam Psychic tripped me!””

“The neighbor’s high water alarm is going off! I can’t believe The Scam Psychic is going after our neighbors now! Quick, Brian! Go turn on their manual bilge pump!”

“Mom, all the washers are full at the marina laundromat. How did The Scam Psychic know we don’t have a washing machine on board?”

“Baby Jack colored all over the bathtub! The Scam Psychic whispered in his ear!!”

“Richard ran over a nail, and had to go to the tire place. Scam Psychic roadblock!”

“My wine glass fell overboard! The Scam Psychic took my drink!!”

“The cookies are burnt to a crisp. The Scam Psychic does culinary spells???”

“CVS doesn’t have fishnet stockings for my Halloween costume so I’ll have to order online. Do you think The Scam Psychic is in cahoots with Amazon?!”

“Whooooaaaa! Coco almost fell overboard. The Scam Psychic is clearly not an animal lover…”

“Brian can’t come to work today. The Scam Psychic gave him a nudge and he threw his hip out disembarking.”

“There is bird poop ALL OVER THE DECK! The Scam Psychic brought a plague of seagulls!”

“WHAT IS THAT SMELL?! Ewwwwweeee!!!! The Scam Psychic farted in our bilge!”

I’m sure this post will bring on more evil spells, and a whole new onslaught of mishaps and misadventures, and we’re game! Bring is on, lady!! Ha ha ha ha ha ha…. 😉

