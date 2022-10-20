Come See Me This Weekend! I Will Be a Reenactor at a Local Cemetery!! :)

If you’re near Trenton, Georgia, pop over to Sarah’s Chapel Cemetery on Sunday afternoon and say hi when you see me! At the request of the Dade County Historical Society, I agreed to reenact Mary Ann McDonough Bennett, which, I believe, will be the fourth stop on the cemetery crawl. It’s going to be very interesting and educational!! And, maybe a wee bit creepy!! It’s going to be cold so you can bet I’ll dressing in layers underneath my matronly, 1800s clothing.

Mary Ann lived on a local 320-acre farm with her husband and 12 CHILDREN! Wait until you hear the bloody Cherokee Indian part of the story!!

Sarah’s Chapel Cemetery is absolutely BEAUTIFUL! Right now, it’s covered in trees that are all shades of red, yellow and orange.

If you can come, be sure to sign up. It’s free but they need to know how many people will be participating. You can register RIGHT HERE.

Tonight, we are participating in the church’s Trunk or Treat fun. We are VERY excited about that! The truck bed will be decorated like a cemetery. Mason will be the Angel of Death. To keep him in line, I’ll be a nun. Poor Brian has to go to a meeting. He’s volunteered to work at a camp next month for disadvantaged young adults and there was a scheduling conflict. Bummer.

I hope to see some of you on Sunday! 🙂

