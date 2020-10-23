We are all knee-deep in Halloween Hysteria right now. It’s our favorite time of the year, despite the fact that the temperatures are still in the mid- to upper-80s here in Florida. We’re hoping for a cool front before the big day.

We met at Spirit Halloween last week to “push all of the buttons.” (Those of you who have been there know what I mean.) We kept the grandbabies far away from the monsters!!

Max got his Halloween costume while Mason got part of his. I had to take him to the Army Navy Store one day this week for something else and he sent me some links online for some accessories. I finally had to cut him off, telling him this is THE most expensive costume in the family’s history and that he has to wear it for at least two years in a row.

On October 30th, we’ll be volunteering to hand out candy at the church’s annual Trunk or Treat, which serves the entire neighborhood. I’ve never done that before and, when I filled out the volunteer form, it asked for the “theme” of our vehicle. I had to Google it. I had NO idea! I decided on “graveyard,” after checking with the church to make sure that was acceptable. I bought a green tablecloth (grass), a bag of skeleton bones (cheaper than buying a plastic skeleton and less labor since I would not have to dismember him or her), some foam tombstones, and a cardboard casket. We adults will be dressing up like skeletons. It’ll be a HOOT!!

On Halloween night, we’ll go to the busiest neighborhood in the city. While the boys are too old for Trick or Treating, we all always dress up to protect ourselves from the ghostly spirits who will be roaming that night. We are SO excited!!

Next week, we’ll be announcing the winners of the Fall, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Be prepared to be SCARED!! 😉

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More News From The Home Office

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green