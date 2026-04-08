Brian’s New Toy is Saving Us $100/Week This Summer!

Well, we finally did it. This year, we decided to bite the bullet, and buy a riding lawnmower instead of paying our lawn guy $100/week for mowing and weed eating during the growing season. We felt bad about that but, economically, it just made more sense.

We hadn’t yet called to let him know that we no longer needed his services. He’d become part of the family over the past four years! However, Brian unexpectedly received an email from him saying he was no longer mowing lawns because of his back. So, we didn’t need to fire him after all! Brian happily spent all afternoon mowing and weed eating. Men are so weird…

Next week, we’re heading to Cartersville to spend a couple of days with the grand kids. Brian hasn’t been able to meet Baby Luke yet, and I haven’t seen him since he was born.

Spring has sprung and they’re taking us to a strawberry farm for an afternoon of picking. Mason will be staying here, house sitting, dog sitting, cat sitting, and chicken sitting. 😉

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