A Pork Butt is NOT from the Butt of a Pig?!

It’s been a very quiet week here, which is how I prefer it. The nightly protests downtown have been mostly peaceful but some bad people have been taunting reporters and other folks who are just out trying to enjoy their evenings. Needless to say, we’re still avoiding downtown, as are many other people. The restaurants and shops, as well as their employees, have been the hardest hit by all of this.
We have had heavy rains, thunder, and tons of lightning from that tropical storm that is barreling toward Texas. I’ve unplugged my laptop several times in the past three days. And, we’re keeping a wary eye on Gonzalo, which I think is the coolest hurricane name EVER!
Everybody here is healthy and busy. BookLocker is bursting with new authors right now and we are very happy for all of the work (to keep our minds off the bad things happening everywhere right now)! Max is on summer break from welding school, and is working full-time at his restaurant job. Mason’s youth group is still meeting weekly and, of course, he has his online math tutor twice a week. They were doing online lessons long before the pandemic because his tutor has a bum knee, making getting on and off the boat a chore.
Today, we are smoking a pork butt. Did you know that a pork butt isn’t actually from the hindquarters of a pig at all? It’s the shoulder. I did not know that until today!
I hope all of you are well during this horribly stressful time in everyone’s lives.
Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.
