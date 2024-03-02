A Karen Insults Our Teenage Son Who Was Just Trying to Do His New Job

Our teenage son recently started a new job. Today, I asked him, “Who’s been your most interesting customer so far?” I was expecting some kind of funny story. Nope.

I won’t give any details but a wife and husband were there and the woman, when leaving, said something personally offensive to our son about his looks. Gotta give him credit! He kept a smile on his face, and told them to have a nice day.

Had it been me, I’d probably have said something that would have meant I’d be looking for a new job already. If I’d been there to hear what she said to my kid, I’d probably be in jail right now because I might have decked her.

The fact that a complete stranger chose to insult another stranger isn’t what bothered me. I’ve experienced plenty of that from nasty people (more recent in the past few years). What burns my hide is that our child is clearly a teenager. You know how fragile the self esteem of teenagers is. For an adult woman to, out of the blue, insult a child or teenager is beyond unacceptable behavior for an adult.

But, that’s how our world is now. Just watch any “Karen” video on social media and you’ll see how the behavior of adults in our country (and others) has devolved back to caveman days.

I’m going to start patronizing our son’s place of employment more often. If I’m lucky, she’ll be there at some point and our son can point her out. And, I guarantee you, the public tongue-lashing I will give her will humiliate her FAR more than she’s ever humiliated anyone else. It will be a day she will never forget.

RELATED

Read More News From The Home Office