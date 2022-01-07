RANT! You Better Darned Well THINK Before You DEMAND I Work for YOU for FREE!

Today, I need to step up on my soapbox once again.

I do not offer consulting services – fee-based or otherwise. Authors and freelance writers offer to pay me for my advice all of the time. I either give them brief advice via email for free, or I point them toward a book I’ve written on the topic. If I can’t help them, I point them to a link or two that can. I’m polite and I truly want to help people. NICE people.

Like most folks, I can’t STAND rude people. Entitled, demanding, whiny people are a huge burr under my saddle and I simply refuse to work with them. Period.

If you’re an expert in any industry, why give away advice for free when you can profit from it? And, when you’re an expert in an industry, it’s easy to figure out what to include in books you can write and sell later. It’s the information you’ve been sharing with people over and over again before you wrote those books!

For example, if a writer doesn’t know what a query letter is, or how to write one, I simply give him or her the link for Query Letters That Worked: Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION.

If an author wants to know how to write his or her memoirs, or if he or she wants to interview someone, and write that person’s biography, or ghostwrite an autobiography for someone else, I send them THIS LINK.

If someone needs advice on setting up a website, an email newsletter, or any number of creative ways to promote themselves, their writing business, or their book(s), I send them THIS LINK.

Now, there’s a big difference between someone who sends you a friendly email with a question or two, and an email from someone who demands you jump through hoops for them just because….they’re them.

This week, I received an email from a woman who I will (of course!) call Karen. She claimed to know one of our authors. She went on to explain that she wanted to get a literary agent and a traditional publishing contract. Okay. I get those types of emails all the time.

But then (get this!), she wrote, “You need to call me right now. I need this information TODAY! Call me RIGHT NOW! My number is (removed). If I don’t answer leave your number and I will call you back when I can. Answer your phone when I call you!”

You can imagine the verbal response she received (but could not hear) when I read that email. I try really hard not to use profanity but it just shot right out of my mouth. Brian looked over from his laptop, uttering a low whistle.

Talk about ENTITLED!

My first instinct was to simply delete her email. But, she’d been referred by one of our authors (who she named in her email). I wanted our author to know how disrespectful she was, and also that I had not ignored the woman. I rubbed my palms together, cracked my knuckles, and pounded this onto my keyboard:

The one-on-one advice you seek is only available from someone who has spent years in the publishing industry. After 25 years of hard work and ongoing education, including owning my own successful publishing company, I am extremely well-versed in literary agents, traditional publishing, self-publishing, publishing contracts, rights, and much, much more.

My time is extremely valuable. I have thousands of authors, many employees and contractors, and a family who deserves every minute of my free time. I am stunned that you are demanding I give you information for free. And, I am shocked that you are DEMANDING a phone call from me – on YOUR schedule.

Who do you think you are?!

Even if you offered to pay me right now for my expertise, I wouldn’t talk to you. Per my website, I “don’t work with jerks.” If you’d done even five minutes of research on my website, you’d have seen this book:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K – $100K Publishing Contracts – SECOND EDITION

It provides all of the advice you need.

Do not contact me again.

And, she did not.

From now on, when people send me rude emails, demanding free services or worse (phone calls!), I will simply send them the link to this article.

I feel all better now. I’ll step off my soapbox now.

