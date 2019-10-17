What Does it Mean When You’re Quiet Neighbor Gives You THIS as a Gift?!?!

I’m not quite sure how to interpret the meaning of the gift I received recently.

It came from a neighbor here on our dock. I’ll call her Andrea. It wasn’t handed to me directly. Andrea stopped our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, when he was on his way to work one morning, and quietly said, “This is for Angie.”

Being an NRA-certified firearms instructor, he knew exactly what it was. He said, “Okaaaaay.”

For those of you who don’t know, this is a 1974 quarter that had an untimely run-in with a bullet. In “average” condition, it is worth…25 cents. A mint condition 1974 quarter is worth $6.00. I’m not sure how much a 1974 quarter is worth when it has a bullet hole in it. I wish I knew the story behind it…or maybe I don’t.

Andrea is a quiet but seemingly nice lady, probably in her 70s. I have only shared brief exchanges with her in passing, usually at dock parties. I’ve heard her offering unsolicited advice on our neighbors’ lifestyles. “George, put out that cigarette! You’re gonna kill yourself!” “Nancy, how many beers have you had tonight?” But, I’ve never heard her utter an unkind word. She also has a nice husband and a cute dog.

I don’t recall Andrea ever giving me personal advice. Our conversations have always been mundane – weather, pets, etc. I admit I’ve been avoiding Andrea since receiving this gift. I’m not sure whether I should make it into a necklace…or turn it into the cops.

If you guys have any ideas about this odd gift, please share them in the comments box below. In the meantime, I’ll be hiding below deck. 😉

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

