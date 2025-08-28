Seven Food Publications Hungry for Vegetarian Articles and Recipes – by Dawn Colclasure

Looking for somewhere to submit your vegetarian-themed articles, photo essays or recipes? We’ve got you covered. Here are seven paying markets for these types of articles, some of which welcome a variety of food-related writing.

Do you travel and have something to say about international cuisine? Have you recently eaten at a restaurant with amazing dishes? Do you know any award-winning chefs who you could interview? These markets are ready for your submissions!

Civil Eats

Civil Eats is an award-winning publication devoted to covering how the American food system works. They accept features, first-person pieces, listicles, interviews and photo essays, among others. Accepted short pieces are paid $400 while longer features are paid $500.

Eater

There are various departments to write for and they have editors in various cities willing to work with writers of successful pitches. “Eater is a national publication dedicated to reporting on, telling stories about, and critically examining the world of food and drink, with a particular focus on restaurants. Eater covers the ways dining intersects with culture, whether through travel, film and television, trends, shopping, policy, or how people cook and eat at home.” They pay .31/word.

Foodism

This publication is located in Toronto, so they are mostly interested in articles about restaurants located there. They do, however, publish food travel pieces. Payment for accepted pieces varies; the flat rate for a feature is $600 for 1,200 – 1,500 words, for a travel feature it’s $600 for 1,200 – 1,500 words, and a shorter travel piece of 500+ words is .40/word.

Plate Magazine

“Plate features insights into the personalities, inspiration and community that make restaurants important in our society. We’re a voice for independent restaurants and restaurant workers, and a trusted resource for the professional chef community.” Pitches can be sent to hungry@plateonline.com. They pay $1/word for accepted pieces.

Saveur

They accept recipes, articles and profiles of chefs. They publish both print and online; guidelines for print differ and a link to these guidelines is provided. Pay is .30/word.

The Food Section

The Food Section is looking for interesting and unique articles and recipes that would appeal to readers in the South. “The Food Section is actively seeking freelance contributors to add their voices to the newsletter’s mix, with a particular emphasis on reported stories that reflect the diversity of the South. We pay $1058.16 for a feature story, which runs about 1200 words.” The guidelines also state that if your article is about a restaurant, it must be located in one of these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia.

Vittles

They accept essays and articles related to food, cooking and dining. “Generally, the essays we publish about food are really about something else entirely, and often encompass themes like migration, labour, and economic and social shifts. We look for surprising ways of thinking or writing about these subjects that are not the obvious route in. We also wish to expand and enhance the journalistic and literary scope of writing about food by featuring original and new ways to think about cooking, eating, and domestic lives.” They are currently accepting restaurant recommendations for the Six of One feature. They pay £100 for these accepted pieces.

These are just some of the paying markets out there interested in submissions from writers who want to share vegetarian recipes, reviews, interviews, or photo essays about vegetarian food. The market that may be a good home for your article need not have a vegetarian theme; many food markets also cover these types of recipes.

Dawn Colclasure is a writer living in Oregon. She writes poetry, essays, articles, short stories and book reviews. She is the author and co-author of several books, among them Parenting Pauses: Life as a Deaf Parent and Burning the Midnight Oil: How we Survive as Writing Parents.

