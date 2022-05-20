8 Paying Food and Drinks Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

Below are some writing markets that are looking for fresh content. Whether you’re a new or established writer, the rule of thumb is to follow the submission guidelines carefully to increase the odds of acceptance. You should also read several of their previously published articles to familiarize yourself with the style and typical content before pitching or submitting.

Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit is a food magazine that covers how food and culture intersect. Their content includes a wide range of stories and culinary traditions that gives readers valuable cooking tips and tools. Bon Appetit accepts pitches for the following sections of their website: cooking, shopping, culture, and restaurant stories. Send a pitch with a brief explanation of your idea for consideration. Articles are generally in the 400 to the 1200-word range. Payment rates start at $250 and go up depending on the experience, word count, and the complexity of the topic.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.bonappetit.com/story/how-to-pitch

Dish Rag Magazine

Dish Rag Magazine, owned by High Steaks Media, is a print and digital publication about food and its connection to culture. It explores different themes through poetry, literary non-fiction, and photo essays. The online magazine welcomes pitches for food-focused essays/reviews/interviews and articles that are 800-1500 words. The print magazine accepts pitches or on spec submissions for both personal and impersonal peripherally culinary content. They feature pieces with the following word count: shorts (500-800), essays (1200-2000), and features (2400-3600). Payment for the digital magazine is $150, and for print magazine is $10, $15, and $25 for shorts, essays, and features, respectively.

Submissions guidelines: https://dishragmag.com/how-to-pitch

Cuisine at Home

Cuisine at Home is a magazine and website that guides people on how to become master chefs in their home kitchens. Its mission is to be a go-to source for trusted, approved recipes for fantastic meals. Typical content includes tips and tricks, podcasts, cooking how-to’s, recipes, podcasts, cooking classes, and seminars, among others. However, they accept submissions for their “Tips” section only. They are interested in unique ways of solving cooking problems, and pay $50 if they publish your work.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.cuisineathome.com/tips/submit/

Kitchen Work

Kitchen Work is a quarterly print magazine about food and wine. Their content covers everything imaginable about how we eat and drink. They are looking for submissions about food and wine, whether its the history, markets, recipes, family traditions, or culinary education, etc. They are interested in simple or sophisticated stories that are considered based on their focus, literary quality, and intrigue. They pay authors $0.10 per word, and the stories can be up to 3,000 words.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.kitchenwork.com/submissions/

IWA Wine Country Blog

IWA Wine Country Blog is a property of IWA Wine Accessories, a wine culture and lifestyle website. They are looking for blog posts packed with practical information to help their audience learn more about enjoying and storing wine. IWA only publishes articles written by true wine experts and all pieces must have a sophisticated tone. Their target audience is wine aficionados. Their desired word count for an article is between 600 to 1,000 words. Writers interested in writing for IWA must send the complete article instead of pitching their idea. Payment is $20 per basic article, $30 per in-depth gift guide, $40 per wine pairing guide, and $50 per highly technical article.

Submissions guidelines: http://blog.iwawine.com/iwa-contributor-guidelines/

Fresh Cup Magazine

Fresh Cup magazine is an industry publication that focuses on the coffee and tea sector. They aim to help professionals develop a more prosperous and sustainable coffee and tea industry. The magazine is looking for articles on coffee retail, such as trends, cafes, management, roasting, marketing, and sustainability. Fresh Cup is interested in topics that are inspiring, insightful, and educational to professionals desiring to be more successful. They pay $200 per article, and the word count is 700+ words.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.freshcup.com/resources/write-for-us/

Plum Deluxe

Plum Deluxe is an online magazine about tea that strives to “make moments that matter” with their tea products. They are interested in fresh content for new and established writers but strictly require published writing samples. Articles preferred should be tea-themed topics that drive new interest in their tea, such as tea tutorials and creative tea parties. To write for Plum, submit your topic idea first for approval. Payment is $35 per feature and $60 for recipes, and articles should be 500 words or more.

Submissions guidelines: https://www.plumdeluxe.com/write-for-us

SevenFifty Daily

SevenFifty Daily is an online magazine that covers the culture and business of the alcohol beverage industry. They aim to serve drinks professionals with relevant information on conversations, ideas, and people moving the industry forward. To write for SevenFifty Daily, pitch a topic idea that clearly appeals to one of their three audience segments: distributors, buyers (restaurant /retail), or suppliers (producers/ importers). They publish both shorter and longer articles of 400-600 and 1,000+ words, respectively, throughout the month. Payment is $0.50 per word for an assigned length but can be more depending on the complexity of the topic.

Submissions guidelines: https://daily.sevenfifty.com/app/uploads/2022/03/SevenFifty-Daily-Pitch-Guidelines-1.pdf

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.

