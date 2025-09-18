Lights, Camera, Submit! 9 Paying Markets for Movie Loving Writers – by Dawn Colclasure

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

Most people who enjoy watching movies will sit back and be entertained by a good film. Most writers, however, tend to catch on to things which tickle their muse. Why are there so many movies on one theme? Was that movie based on a real story? What’s the director’s personal story related to the making of a film? Sometimes, a pattern comes up (lots of shark attack movies) or a writer just may notice that an actress was in both an original and a remake of a film, but playing different roles.

These are all fodder for article ideas and you can find a market to submit your article to from this list.

Cinememoir

They want articles about movies that combine with the memoir (thus the name). Mostly, the articles should be about how movies have influenced you personally. They pay $50-$100 for articles of 500-3500 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.cinememoir.com/submissions

Culture Eater

https://cultureeater.com.au/writers/

Culture Eater covers a variety of arts and culture topics; not just movies. They also accept personal essays that are related to these topics. They pay $25-$100 for accepted work.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://cultureeater.com.au/writers

Empire

https://www.empireonline.com/pitching-guide

Want to write for the world’s biggest movie magazine? They are more likely to accept work from writers familiar with what they publish. They want articles on trends in current movies, articles spilling the tea on upcoming films, and articles about the stars who are making a name for themselves. They pay £300 for 1,000 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.empireonline.com/pitching-guide

Reactor

https://reactormag.com/submissions-guidelines

This site mostly covers media in the speculative genre. If you have an article about a science fiction or fantasy film that just might fit alongside what they have published, pitch it to their editors. They pay $200 for think pieces, list posts, reaction pieces and reviews all at 1000-2500 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://reactormag.com/submissions-guidelines

Salon

Contact the Culture editor to pitch articles about movies, whether they are reviews, coverage of an upcoming film, or features. Pay depends on the pitch and goes from $150-$300.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.salon.com/about/submissions

Slate

https://slate.com/pitch

One of the most popular sites on the internet, Slate publishes articles on a variety of topics related to movies, from reviews to news, profiles of filmmakers and actors, as well as think pieces. They pay $500-$750 for articles of 1000-1500 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://slate.com/pitch

Talking Shorts

https://talkingshorts.com/contributions

“Talking Shorts is committed to publishing work by emerging and confirmed writers, and we welcome pitches on an array of topics pertaining to the world of short films.” They are a new publication dedicated to short films and moving image culture. Welcomes pitches for reviews, essays, and interviews. Pay is negotiated with writers; reportedly €275–€550 for 1,500–3,000 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://talkingshorts.com/contributions

The Objective Standard

https://www.theobjectivestandard.com/p/writers-guidelines-for-tos

They publish movie reviews and interviews. Payment is made through direct deposit. They pay 15 cents per published word. Reviews are typically 500-800 words for first-time contributors and can go up to 3000 words for regular contributors.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.theobjectivestandard.com/p/writers-guidelines-for-tos

The Sunlight Press

They publish personal essays as well as reviews on current films. They pay $50 for 750-1000 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: https://www.thesunlightpress.com/submissions

Whether you enjoy writing film reviews or articles about movies, there are plenty of paying markets ready to consider your work. Why not send something their way?

Dawn Colclasure is a writer in Eugene, Oregon. She has written about movies for Weird Wide Web, but she has also written about other topics for sites such as Reference.com, SheKnows, SUCCEED Magazine, and BackHome Living, among others.

