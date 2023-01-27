8 Blogs That Will Pay You To Write About Psychology and Mental Health – by Omoleye Okusaga

Below is a list of mental health/psychology blogs that pay writers, as well as details about rates, article length, eligibility, and how to submit. Whether you like to write reported pieces, essays, informational pieces, or a combination thereof, if your topic relates to mental health, we’ve got something on this list for you.

1. OC87 Recovery Diaries: Pays $150 Honorarium for Accepted Posts.

OC87: The Obsessive Compulsive, Major Depression, Bipolar, Asperger’s Movie, OC87 Recovery Diaries is an interactive website which features stories on mental health recovery, empowerment and change. They feature stories that inspire others, and generate discussion and awareness. It is “a place to share your mental health recovery story to inspire and connect you with others who might learn from your experience.” If you have a story to share, you can read full submission guidelines in the link below.

Contribution guidelines: https://oc87recoverydiaries.org/your-story/

2. The Breakdown: They pay £80 for 700 to 900 words and £100 for columns.

The Breakdown is an online mental health magazine. They focus on “mental health-themed lifestyle topics, including, but not limited to: personal essays, wellbeing, culture, parenting, sex & relationships, men’s mental health, body image, mental health research, and news.” They publish personal essays, opinion pieces, features, investigative reports, explainers, gift-guides, and listicles.

Contribution guidelines: https://the-breakdown.co.uk/write-for-us/

3. YR Media: According to their senior mental health and wellbeing editor, they pay $150 per post.

YR Media is “a national network of young journalists and artists who create multimedia content for this generation.” They welcome story submissions from contributors of all skill levels. They want stories that are produced by/for a young audience (late teens to late twenties) that include people/places that are not always covered by traditional news sources. The stories should have strong visual elements (e.g. photos, illustrations, videos, etc.).

Contribution guidelines: https://yr.media/yr-media-community/

4. Well+Good: Pays based on a tiered system:

Reported pieces (500–800 words, 0–2 sources) = $150-$350 USD

Reported pieces (800–1200 words, 3–4 sources) = $350-$500 USD

Reported pieces (1200 +words, 4+ sources) = $500+ USD

Personal Essays = (600–1,000 words) = $200-$400 USD

Personal Essays = (1,000 words+) = $400+ USD

Well+Good covers fitness, cutting-edge nutrition, natural beauty, travel, and more. Their senior health and food editor is seeking pitches on “nutrition, mental health, gut health, and menstrual health.” Well+Good emphasizes the importance of submitting articles that contain “original stories and angles.”

Contribution guidelines: https://www.wellandgood.com/pitching-guidelines/

5. The Health Journal: Pays $.015 per word

The Health Journal is read by a wide demographic of people who are interested in health and wellbeing. They want strong, entertaining, and compelling articles that will hold the reader’s attention. They publish feature length articles as well as shorter pieces.

Contribution guidelines: http://www.thehealthjournals.com/editorial/

6. Psychology Today: Payment for bloggers is based on page views, and requires a minimum threshold to be met

With opportunities to write for the blog or magazine, Psychology Today has been around since 1967! Psychology Today looks for pitches that fit into their “health magazine for the mind.” Specifically, they are looking for “good, clearly articulated feature ideas–and writers with talent to bring these ideas to life. Nearly any subject related to psychology is fair game.” Note that if you become part of their blogger network, you will most likely be posting regularly on a specific subject, however, bloggers are not typically paid, unlike those who are published in the magazine.

Contribution guidelines: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/docs/editorial-process

7. Anxiety Foundation.com: Pays $50 per article

AnxietyFoundation.com publishes help, information, and advice about anxiety. “We are always interested in anybody who would like to share their experience, knowledge, or tips about mental health.” They prefer pitches instead of completed articles. The required article word count is more than 550 words.

Contribution guidelines: http://www.anxietyfoundation.com/contributors/

8. The Imprint: Pay is $125 per article

The Imprint (formerly The Chronicle of Social Change) is “an independent, nonpartisan daily news publication dedicated to covering the child welfare, juvenile justice, mental health, and educational issues faced by vulnerable children and families.”

Contribution guidelines: https://imprintnews.org/work-with-us

RELATED

Omoleye Okusaga is a freelance writer who is passionate about writing good content and loves sharing his experience and knowledge with other writers.

TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

https://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

https://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html