5 Unique Ways to Maximize your Book Sales This Year – by William Opar

Today, book sales remain an essential goal for every author. But, with so many options available to sell your book today, it can be challenging and overwhelming for an author to stand out from the crowd.

The good news is there are plenty of creative ways to get your book in front of readers, while also growing your audience, and expanding your visibility as a writer.

So, if you’re ready to take your book sales to the next level, keep reading for 5 unique ways you can maximize your book sales in 2022.

Partner with an Influencer to Conduct a Co-Op promotion

One of the most effective ways to increase your book sales is to partner with an influencer to conduct a Co-Op promotion.

Co-Op promotions work by expanding your book’s target market. Ideally, you want to find a group of people who are related to your niche but who may not be aware of your book.

To conduct an effective Co-Op promotion, you’ll want to partner with other parties such as influencers, bloggers, and journalists who have a similar audience to your book. During the promotion, these individuals will likely review, recommend, and share your book with their audience.

Utilize Paid Ad Placement to Grow your Email Subscriber List

Email marketing continues to be a tried-and-true strategy for successful book sales. However, collecting email addresses can prove challenging, especially for authors without an established audience.

To boost your email subscribers, consider implementing paid ad placement. This allows you to run ads on websites and social media platforms where your target audience is already engaged.

As you run ads, you can collect email addresses from potential readers who may be interested in your book but who are not ready to buy just yet.

Host a Podcast to Engage with your Audience (and Market your Book at the Same Time)

Another effective way to boost your book sales is to host a podcast.

Podcasts are a great way to engage with your audience while also marketing your book. If you’re not familiar with how to create a podcast, don’t worry. Many software solutions are available today to make podcasting accessible to even the most tech-challenged.

Hosting a podcast allows you to share your expertise, and market your book at the same time. By choosing a topic related to your book, you can increase your reach, and drive more readers to your book.

Podcasts also provide a way to connect with your audience on a more personal level. This helps you to build a stronger connection with your fans, resulting in more book sales.

Hold Live Events to Build Awareness of your Brand

Holding live events related to your book is another way to boost your sales. Similar to hosting a podcast, live events are a great way to build awareness of your brand while also driving more book sales.

Live events can include anything from virtual book tours to in-person book launch parties. Hosting events related to your book opens you up to a whole new group of potential readers.

Plan your Book Marketing Strategy Together with your Publisher

One of the best ways to maximize book sales is to engage in a collaborative marketing strategy with your publisher.

You can create a plan for how you will market your book. This includes everything from your book cover design to your published social media posts. Your publisher will (or at least should) let you know which of your ideas will work, and which ones will be a waste of time and money.

Planning ahead can help you free yourself up to focus on other aspects of your author career, such as writing your next book, or continuing to connect with your fans.

Conclusion

Remember that writing is only one part of a successful author’s career. You also need to think about how you will market your book, and engage with your readers.

From leveraging partner promotions to building an email subscriber list, there are plenty of creative ways to get your book in front of readers while also growing your audience, and expanding your visibility as a writer.

