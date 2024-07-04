4 Paying Survival Publications for Writers – by Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.

As an Eagle Scout, I do know a thing or two about how to take care of myself when the going gets tough. But, if things get as bad as many people believe they will, when “the Sh*t Hits the Fan,” I don’t want to be around, much less have to deal with it.

The good news in this is that there are a few quality magazines on the market that cater to survival, regardless of how seriously you take the subject. Below is a list of four of the largest and most popular magazines that cater to the survivalist community, and are willing to work with writers of all experience levels. Bring a little experience to them in your work and chances are good you will have a happy editor to work with.

Self-Reliance is a family-run publication with a modest 15,000 circulation, but each issue is chock full of good advice on practically every aspect of prepping, from foraging to canning. Their writers’ guidelines are pretty standard and clear, so read them carefully before you submit anything. The editorial staff seem like nice people, so follow their instructions and chances are good you will get a friendly reception. Their word count ranges widely, depending on topic. Pay starts at about $200 payable on acceptance.

Writers Guidelines: Write for us | Self-Reliance

Hobby Farms is a “survival” publication that focuses more on the agriculture aspect of the genre. It’s 100,000 circulation is a testimony to how seriously their readers take what they learn from the publication. Anyone who wants to learn to raise everything from cattle to corn will get more than their money’s worth from this one. In researching this one I got a very kind response from the editor. Treat him right and you will probably get the same. Word counts runs between 1,000 and 1,500. Pay starts at about $200.

Writers Guidelines: Terms of Service – Hobby Farms

Backwoods Home Magazine isn’t a typical survivalist magazine, but their extensive coverage of all things country is extensive, and very well done. If the subject isn’t covered in this magazine, it’s not important enough to cover anywhere. If you are well versed in a subject related to survivalism or rural living, this one is a wonderful market. Pay starts at about $200 to $400.

Writers Guidelines: Writer’s Guidelines – Backwoods Home Magazine

4. Offgrid

Offgrid is publication that easily comes under the heading of survivalism, but places a heavy emphasis on firearms. If that’s not your thing, it is still a fine publication about living off the grid. There is a lot of nitty-gritty survival information in this one. Pay starts at about $300.

Submission Guidelines: FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions | RECOIL OFFGRID (offgridweb.com)

Whether you are an old hand at writing and publishing, or just getting started, all the magazines above are good to take a crack at. Just as is the case with most publications, show the editor you can write well and are reliable, and you will have a sale, or probably many.

Michael W. Michelsen, Jr. is a freelance writer living in a cultural wasteland commonly known as Southern California. He specializes in business and technology subjects, but is not too proud to consider virtually any subject. Readers can reach him by email, Muck Rack, or LinkedIn. Facebook does nothing but frustrate him, but if you insist, you can see his page here: https://www.facebook.com/mike.michelsen.35/

