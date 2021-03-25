Cuomo’s Publisher Halts Support; Judge Slams Defamation Protection; Penguin/S&S Merger Spells Trouble …In the News – 03/25/2021

*Publishing Industry

It’s About Damned Time SOMEONE Held Him Accountable!!

Gov. Cuomo’s book publisher halts ‘active support’ amid NY nursing home investigation: Report

“Sales of Cuomo’s book, ‘American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,’ have noticeably declined in recent weeks as scrutiny of the governor intensified.”

*Defamation

If I can get “Cancelled” for “Fake News”, Then why Shouldn’t News Outlets get SUED for it?

Federal Judge Pens Dissent Slamming Decades-Old Press Protections

“’Justice Thomas has already persuasively demonstrated that New York Times was a policy-driven decision masquerading as constitutional law,’ the judge wrote.”

*Royalties

Star Wars Author not Getting Royalties From Disney

#DisneyMustPay Alan Dean Foster

“They believe they have the right to publish work, but are not obligated to pay the writer no matter what the contract says.”

*Publishing Industry

Another example of why it’s so dangerous to let another website host your content

Medium Offers Entire Editorial Staff Buyouts

“The buyouts come less than a month after an attempt to unionize Medium’s editorial workers failed to win enough support.”

*Publishing Industry

Choices Are Dwindling for Traditional Publishing

Authors fear the worst if Penguin owner takes over Simon & Schuster

“Authors have made it abundantly clear that they fear the fallout if the deal goes ahead.”

*Amazonannigans

Would YOU Sign This Agreement?

Amazon Delivery Drivers Forced to Sign ‘Biometric Consent’ Form or Lose Job

“The Netradyne cameras are able to sense when a driver yawns, appears distracted, or isn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to a product description, and monitor drivers’ body and facial movements.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.