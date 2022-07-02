China is Planning to Rewrite THE BIBLE – In The News – 07/02/2022

COVID contributed to a plagiarism boom.

Stealing Other People’s Writing just got Harder

“Some 70 million instances of copyright infringement were uncovered by CopyLeaks’ technology from 75 million pages scanned and 58 million documents compared.”

We were waving the red flag on this when Amazon first introduced it…

E-book Return Hack Comes with a Steep Price, Author Says

“Individuals are purchasing books, and they’re reading them and then within two weeks returning them … So, what happens is they’re treating Amazon like a library.”

DON’T TOUCH MY OLD MOVIES!!!

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Warns it’s a ‘Mistake’ to Censor Entertainment to ‘Reflect Different Sensibilities’

“I don’t believe in censoring art that was made historically, that’s probably a mistake. It’s all on demand – you don’t have to watch anything you don’t want to.”

“WOKE” fanatics at war against sanity.

Conservatives Purged from USA Today Newsrooms by ‘Diversity Committees,’ claims Former Editor

“Young woke activists on staff had been fighting for months to scrub the ‘discriminatory’ and ‘hateful’ phrase ‘pregnant women’ from USAT.”

This is what happens when freedom of religion is not protected.

China will Rewrite the Bible and the Quran to ‘Reflect Socialist Values’ amid Crackdown on Muslim Uighur Minority

“They also claimed that by ‘re-evaluating’ religious books, they would prevent ‘extreme thoughts’ and ‘heretical ideas’ from eroding the country.”

The price of tech.

US Newspapers Continuing to Die at Rate of 2 Each Week

“An estimated 75,000 journalists worked in newspapers in 2006, and now that’s down to 31,000.”

Read More "In The News" Here.