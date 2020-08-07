Free Fertilizer? Amazon driver poops in customer’s garden; Why some bookstores are failing while others are thriving during the pandemic – and much more! …In the News 08/06/20

Free Fertilizer???

Amazon delivery worker caught defecating in woman’s garden

“Despite asking what the man was doing, Smith said, ‘he remained pooing whilst asking me what my problem was.'”

Judge rules it was opinion, not published as fact.

Judge dismisses Rep. Nunes’ lawsuit over Iowa farm story

“The article is written in a first-person perspective and includes numerous instances of Lizza’s subjective mental impressions. This weighs against the statements being reasonably construed as statements of fact as opposed to Lizza’s characterizations or opinions,” the judge wrote.

Amazon offers a a rare response to criticism

Amazon picked a fight with Bernie Sanders after he slammed Jeff Bezos for getting richer while not providing warehouse workers with sick leave and protective equipment

“Amazon warehouse employees have for months complained of insufficient pay and protection while they work to keep up with an uptick in demand during the pandemic.”

An interesting but sad read…

Sarasota’s Oldest Bookstore Fights For Its Future

“Brant’s, the oldest bookstore in Sarasota, was built in 1956 by Glen and Marjorie Brant. Barone’s father ran the lawnmower repair shop next door, so she grew up spending lots of time among the stacks. After Glen Brant died, Barone’s mother, Mary—from whom Barone says she inherited her bookworm ways—took ownership of the bookstore…”

It’s a crazy time to own ANY brick and mortar store!

It’s a Crazy Time to Own a Bookstore. Checking In With the Guys Behind DC’s Solid State.

“We’re talking about twice the work for a quarter of the sales.”

Bookstores offering ONLINE sales are doing far better

In times of trouble, bookstore expanding

“Copper Dog Books is in the process of expanding its store on Cabot Street after experiencing a stunning growth in online sales. Since shutting down its in-person sales on March 22, on-line orders have increased from 20 per month to 400 per month, according to co-owners Meg Wasmer and Julie Karaganis.”

Third-party sales on Amazon account for half of the site’s e-commerce sales

Prosecutors are investigating Amazon’s treatment of third-party sellers

“The agencies are going to interview witnesses jointly on conference calls over the next few weeks, in what The New York and California attorneys general, along with the Federal Trade Commission, plan to investigate Amazon’s online Marketplace platform, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The agencies are going to interview witnesses jointly on conference calls over the next few weeks, in what Bloomberg suggests may be the beginnings of a formal antitrust enforcement action following last week’s landmark Big Tech antitrust hearing.”

