Stupid Parents Sue School AND Teachers When Son Gets a D After Using AI – In The News – 10/24/2024

What’s worse? The fact that the high school senior thought it was okay to do this, or that the parents think so also???

Massachusetts parents sue school district over student receiving ‘D’ after using AI for social studies project

“The parents say there is no rule in the student handbook against using artificial intelligence.”

I like his style!

‘I’m an author and I’m grateful for democracy, including our First Amendment rights’

“John Quincy Adams once said, ‘Gratitude fills the soul to overflowing and scarce leaves room for any other sentiment or thought.’ I try to fill my soul every day.”

Can you believe it?? There was a COPY!!

Rare copy of US Constitution collecting dust in North Carolina filing cabinet sells for $9M at auction

“He said it took just seven minutes for the document to reach its final $9 million bid Thursday, with most of them coming over the phone in $500,000 intervals.”

Gee, he had a bunch of drugs and homemade p*rn? We’re shocked.

Trans-identified coach who undressed in girls’ locker room resigns after drug, porn videos surface

“The Daily Wire reported that the videos appeared to show Yates smoking meth with the assistance of a woman. Another video showed the high school coach wearing a black bra and engaging in sexual relations with a man in a ski mask.”

Last year, the school board VOTED to keep him after he UNDRESSED in the girls’ locker room!

Pennsylvania School Board Votes To Retain Trans-Identifying Tennis Coach After Locker Room Allegations

“The letter alleged that Yates had changed near students in the girls’ locker room and that he had discussed undergarment preferences and menstruation with students.”

WHAT? More plagiarism?

Harris lifted language from Republican attorney in her 2007 congressional testimony

“Her prepared testimony lifted paragraphs from the prepared testimony of Paul Logli, then a Republican state’s attorney from Illinois and chairman of the board of the National District Attorneys Association.”

The FCC doesn’t allow journalists to alter interview answers that make it appear someone said something they did not.

FCC commissioner urges CBS to release the transcript from Harris’ ’60 Minutes’ interview

“The CAR argued that the discrepancies ‘amount to deliberate news distortion – a violation of FCC rules governing broadcasters’ public interest obligations.'”

Defamation can be VERY expensive!

CNN Must Open Up Its Books in Defamation Lawsuit Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Reporting, Judge Rules

“A judge ordered CNN to produce financial documents dating back to 2021 as part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit brought by U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young.”

Read More "In The News" Here.