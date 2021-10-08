Book Industry Thrown Into Chaos Over Supply-Chain Delays – In The News – 10-08-21

* Publishing

Buy Your Books While You Can

Book Industry Thrown Into Chaos Over Supply-Chain Delays

“There are delays along every leg of the supply chain. For one, books are grappling with the same paper shortages that are making it hard to find toilet paper…”

Also see:

If You’re Buying Books for Christmas Gifts This Year, You Should Start Shopping NOW. Here’s Why…

* Big Tech

Is Google Making Money from News Without Paying for the Journalism?

‘They make it up as they go along’: Study sheds light on Google news deals, Australia’s pushback

“Indeed, British publishing sources told the Post Gazette that many took Google payments because they were desperate. One said that ‘most are unhappy’ with the deals.”

* Copyright

Soap Opera Star Sued for Posting Photos of Herself

Column: Lisa Rinna is getting sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself. Why?

“Unlike most celebrities who have faced similar demands, Rinna is fighting back.”

* Defamation

Will Facebook Be Held Accountable in Australia?

Australian defamation review to examine Facebook liability

“’What the case did not illuminate was the question of whether Facebook themselves are liable, and that is something I anticipate’ would be examined by the current review of Australian defamation laws, Fletcher said.”

* Defamation

Wrongly Accused Man Receives $175,000

Dartmouth #MeToo defamation lawsuit settled

“Morrison also referred to Langrick as a ‘rapist’ in Internet posts, according to court documents.”

*Journalism / Free Speech

The Price of Truth

Chinese Citizen Journalist Who Documented Covid-19 in Wuhan Resurfaces After 600 Days

“‘I will use my camera to document what is really happening. I promise I won’t… cover up the truth,’ he said in his first YouTube video.”

* Free Speech

Another Attack On Behalf of the “Religion of Peace?”

Prophet Muhammad Cartoonist Death Sparks Swedish Homicide Probe

“Vilks is most known internationally for his 2007 depictions of the Prophet Muhammad with the body of a dog, which caused an outrage among many Muslims and put him in the crosshairs of radical islamists.”

* Copyright Infiringement

Academic Copyright Battle

Textbook publisher Pearson sues Chegg for copyright infringement

“’If, when, and how Pearson provides answer sets to its textbook questions is a right owned by Pearson that Chegg usurped for itself,’ the lawsuit reads.”

* Defamation / Journalism

Doctor Loses Lawsuit Against Newspaper

Judge ends parts of VA doctor’s lawsuit against newspapers

“The judge previously determined that Franchini had failed to allege that the newspapers knowingly published false information or acted with a reckless disregard for whether the report was false.”

* Copyright / Predatory Publishing

Copyright seems to be an inconvenience to some “Researchers.”

ResearchGate Pulls 200,000 Files From its site, Amid Publisher Pressure

“Jarvis can prevent a researcher from uploading content to ResearchGate that cannot be freely shared. The site is urging authors to comply with any license terms or restrictions when uploading their content.”

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: