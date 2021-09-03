If You’re Buying Books for Christmas Gifts This Year, You Should Start Shopping NOW. Here’s Why…

In every home (and boat!) I’ve lived in, I’ve always had a hiding place for Christmas presents. In November of each year, our daughter and I get together for our annual “wrapping day.” I pull out all of the loot, and whip out my wrapping paper, scissors, and tape. I help her wrap her gifts and she helps me wrap mine (except the ones for her, of course). We have a LOT of fun wrapping, drinking hot chocolate with marshmallows and candy canes, eating Christmas cookies, and playing Christmas specials in the background.

Last Christmas presented a wrinkle. We didn’t know if we’d be able to spend Christmas together. So, I had gifts for her family shipped to her house, knowing that she’d get them wrapped and under the tree if Christmas got called off because of Covid.

We were able to have our wrapping day last year (albeit at HER house).

This year, I’ve been keeping up with the ongoing headlines about more supply chain disruptions, shortages of truckers, and more. Don’t even get me started on the prices of everything going through the roof. So, last month, I cleared out a spot in my closet, and started my Christmas shopping. I admit my stress level has gone down since I started.

How does this relate to publishing you ask? Here’s how…

At BookLocker, we use the largest print on demand printer in the world. They sent out an email last week warning us and everyone to buy books early this year. They are experiencing:

1. Supply chain disruptions

2. Shipping delays

3. Staffing issues because of Covid

These problems are occurring industry-wide and worldwide. Why?

1. Book sales were already at historic highs. Reading is inexpensive entertainment and the entire industry has been seeing record sales since Covid first hit the U.S. in early 2020.

2. People are panicking after hearing news of ongoing and new supply chain disruptions, and they are shopping for Christmas very early (like me).

3. The supply chain disruptions will probably get worse before they get better. And, as you’ve probably read in the news, there are shipping delays worldwide as well.

4. The Delta variant is affecting people worldwide, including employees at the printer’s facility. So, periodic staff shortages are adding to the problems everywhere.

We were advised to tell our authors to order books as early as possible, and to let them know if we anticipate any huge print runs (those in the thousands).

Paperbacks are currently shipping in 10 business days. Hardcovers are currently printing in 15 business days. The printer also removed their rush and expedited printing options. That happens every year when things get busy…but not until late November. That happened four months early this year.

Amazon, the #1 book seller, receives orders for our books MUCH faster than that. Our printer has a contract with Amazon that gives them faster service than others, including authors and publishers. And, from a book sales standpoint, that is a good thing.

WHAT THE PRINTER IS DOING TO HELP

Actively developing wage structures to meet labor market demand.

Ordering manufacturing and warehouse-related materials, such as paper and packing materials, earlier and in larger quantities.

Working with their transportation partners to anticipate and remove challenges, when possible, through frequent shipping forecasts.

Encouraging everyone to stock up early to avoid potential delays.

DO YOU HAVE A BOOK THAT’S ALMOST READY TO PUBLISH?

If so, BookLocker can still get your book on the market within a month but our busy season is already occurring so PLEASE CONTACT US ASAP.

HAS YOUR BOOK ALREADY BEEN PUBLISHED?

If you need copies for anything between now and Christmas, order early. VERY early. Across the industry, the lead times will get even longer as the holidays approach. MUCH LONGER. Here’s something else to consider: If the backlog across the industry get much worse, it won’t be cleared up until January, and possibly beyond.

In the meantime, if you need advice about anything publishing- or writing-related, you know I’m just a click away. 🙂

