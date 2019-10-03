Prince Harry Sues British Newspaper; How Amazon Avoids Paying Benefits for Some Employees; Sports Illustrated to Replace Employees with Contractors … And MORE! – In The News… 10/03/2019

“Whispers and Warnings” began years ago when Angela was actively battling the unscrupulous practices of the big publishing companies. Unfortunately, the rubber-stamp response of most of these companies is to threaten legal action whenever someone gets too close to the truth of their behavior. Over time, these threats take a toll on one’s well-being. Keeping a lawyer on retainer to answer each and every intimidating letter takes a toll on one’s bank account. Therefore, a few years ago, Angela shifted from reporting her own research and results, to behavior that has been exposed by other news media organizations.

Recently, the WritersWeekly.com team decided to retire the “Whispers and Warnings” title in favor of a new name – “In The News…”

Wouldn’t it Suck to be an Adult Having to Spend Your Life Worrying if Your Mother Would Approve of Your Actions??

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lawsuit: Queen Elizabeth Wouldn’t Approve of Harry’s ‘Outburst,’ Royal Biographer Says

“Harry said the media ‘has vilified [Markle] almost daily’ and created ‘lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave.'”

I’m Starting to Wonder if There is ANY Song Today That Doesn’t Sound Like Some Other Song

Music Copyright Law in Search of New Standard for Infringement

“The end result of this ruling is that trivial and commonplace similarities between two songs may be considered to constitute the basis for a finding of infringement.”

Starting to Hold False Accusers Accountable

Libel Lawsuit Over University Rape Allegations Can Proceed

“The report recognized that sexual assaults are ‘inherently difficult’ to prove, but ultimately concluded: “There is no credible proof of any sexual conduct in this case, consensual or non-consensual.”

Pointing Out Photos of Nazis Will Get You Sued in Austria

Hotel Owner Files Libel Suit Against Reviewer For Calling Nazis Nazis, Gets Support From Austrian Court

“…the owners claimed that the pictures of the men in ‘Nazi’ uniforms were actually just pictures of relatives who were members of the Wehrmacht, not the Nazi party.”

Although I Understand Where These Parents Are Coming From, Why in the World Did They Put These LISTENING DEVICES in Their Kids’ Rooms?!

Amazon Wants Privacy Battle Over Voiceprints Sent To Arbitration

“The plaintiffs’ parents in this suit, who signed up for and then permitted their children to use Amazon’s Alexa service on devices in their homes cannot avoid arbitrating their claims by suing in the names of those children…”

Not writing-related but, as Christians, we were happy to read about this ruling!

University officials held ‘personally liable’ for discrimination against Christian student group

“A federal court ruled University of Iowa officials must pay out of their own pockets for discriminating against a prominent Christian student group, calling the university’s conduct ‘ludicrous’ and ‘incredibly baffling’ during a hearing last week.

Amazon just can’t seem to keep out of the news!

Senator accuses Amazon of evading questions over labor practices

“Amazon has evaded a request from a group of senators demanding that it disclose the names of the third-party companies it contracts to deliver packages all across the United States.”

A sorry attempt by Amazon to avoid offering benefits to some workers?

Amazon workers in Minnesota walk out in protest over part-time work

“Delivery stations are staffed almost entirely by part-time employees who receive no medical insurance and can be fired for taking more than 20 hours off without pay per quarter.”

Replacing employees with “contractors!”

New Sports Illustrated Publisher to Lay Off More Than 40 Employees (Report)

“According to the Journal, TheMaven, which licensed the right to publish Sports Illustrated from Authentic in June, plans to eliminate the positions as part of a widespread overall. The Journal also reports that following the layoffs of company employees, TheMaven intends to hire up to 200 contractors to cover sports.”

