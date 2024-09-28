Another BookLocker Book Has Been Optioned for a Movie! – In The News – 09/28/2024

Another BookLocker.com book has been optioned for a movie!

The book is Cappawhite.

The director is David Hackl.

Victoria Strauss is AWESOME!!!

Wolves in Authors’ Clothing: Beware Social Media Marketing Scams

“What if that friendly author who just DM’d you on one of your social media accounts isn’t actually a writer, but someone who wants to sell you worthless ‘marketing” services?'”

GOOD FOR HIM!!!

Rock star plans to keep sharing faith message at concerts: ‘Greatest thing…I can do with my platform’

“I get so many messages on social media that have all been encouraging,” Brad Arnold said. “People are hungry for it.”

Will Amazon ever learn???

American Eagle sues Amazon over alleged ‘knock-offs’ of Aerie products

“Amazon has for years faced complaints from brands that accuse the company of hosting counterfeits on its third-party marketplace.”

This is what we Americans mean when we say “Stop cramming it down our throats!!”

Maryland parents ask Supreme Court to allow their children to opt out of LGBT curriculum

“The policy pertains to storybooks introduced in 2022 for students from pre-K through fifth grade, which included content on gender transitioning, pride parades and pronoun preferences.”

Sounds just like blaming a rape victim for the dress she was wearing, doesn’t it?

Top Ohio newspaper runs letter to editor saying Trump brought assassination attempts on himself

“There is no place in politics for violence. That said, the former president, Donald Trump, brings a lot of this stuff on himself…”

Doesn’t this mean the pandemic is over now??

Amazon tells staff to get back to office five days a week

“Staff at its Seattle headquarters staged a protest last year as the company tightened the full remote work allowance that was put in place during the pandemic.”

Pop music Pandemonium!

Miley Cyrus accused of copying Bruno Mars in lawsuit over song ‘Flowers’

“It is undeniable, based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings, that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’”

1984

F.T.C. Study Finds ‘Vast Surveillance’ of Social Media Users

“Surveillance practices can endanger people’s privacy, threaten their freedoms, and expose them to a host of harms, from identify theft to stalking…”

