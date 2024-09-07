NOT FAIR USE! Internet Archive DID Infringe Copyrights! – In The News – 09/07/2024

Victory for intellectual property rights!

The Internet Archive Loses Its Appeal of a Major Copyright Case

“Today’s appellate decision upholds the rights of authors and publishers to license and be compensated for their books and other creative works and reminds us in no uncertain terms that infringement is both costly and antithetical to the public interest…”

Department of IN-Justice

Secret surveillance of congressional staff by DOJ in focus after whistleblower advocates notch court win

“Congressional oversight is supposed to have safeguards. If the security apparatus allows the DOJ to see when a congressional committee is communicating with a whistleblower, that will out the whistleblower,”

The genius scammer.

Man Created AI Songs And Used Bots To Collect $10M In Royalty Payments From Streaming Services: Indictment

“They say he spread his automated streams across thousands of songs to avoid anomalous streaming to any single song to avoid suspicions by the streaming platforms about manipulation.”

So, another politician is guilty of stolen valor…

Questions about Moore’s integrity arise anew after 2006 report surfaces

“Moore claimed that as a result of his work as a director of information operations during the war in Afghanistan, ‘the 82nd Airborne Division have awarded me the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge.’”

Wow, he sounds just like a South American dictator!

Ex-Labor secretary Robert Reich claims Elon Musk ‘out of control,’ says regulators should ‘threaten arrest’

“Musk’s free-speech rights under the first amendment don’t take precedence over the public interest.”

Remember, this dictator is just trying to protect his population against “mis-information” and “dis-information.”

Brazil’s Judicial Authoritarians Ban X, Punish Their Citizens, Threaten American Investors—Where is US Response?

“But levying such a punishing fine on Brazilians for merely speaking their mind online shows how far authoritarians must go to effectively ban a speech platform.”

