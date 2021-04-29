Public Figure Protection?; Food Magazine “Cancels” Beef; MSNBC Host Accused of Libel – In The News: 04/29/2021

*Publishing News

Lots of Big Names Leary About Google’s “FLoC”

WordPress Proposes Blocking Google’s FLoC

“They have called FLoC ‘nasty’ and claim that it enables ‘discrimination’ and is a ‘dangerous step that harms user privacy.'”

*Libel

When Does One Become a “Public Figure?”

Dr. Luke, World Famous Music Producer, Isn’t Public Figure, N.Y. Appeals Court Rules

“Gottwald, a successful music producer, has not attracted media attention for his relationship with his clients or his treatment of artists in the entertainment industry but for his work as a music producer on behalf of, and the fame of, the artists he represents.”

*Amazonannigans

Bezos Says He Wants Amazon Employees Happy, Healthy?

Jeff Bezos is obsessed with a common Amazon warehouse injury

“‘If you read some of the news reports, you might think we have no care for employees,’ Bezos wrote in his letter, released earlier this month.”

*Libel

IDF Accuses MSNBC Host of False Reporting

MSNBC Host Tweets Libel About IDF Sniper Targeting Palestinian Boy

“IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CAMERA that to the best of his knowledge, no Israeli snipers were at the scene.”

*Publishing News

Indie Publisher Takes Heat for Publishing Cop’s Book

Book by Officer Who Shot Breonna Taylor Is a New Test for Publishers

“We feel strongly that an open dialogue is essential to shining a light on the challenging issues our country is facing.”

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!