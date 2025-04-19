Pre-Schoolers Get Published; Religious Discrimination; Free Speech Issues; and more! – In The News – 04/18/2025

Victory in Texas

Hulu reverses course, accepts Texas church’s ad after demand letter

“However, Hulu reportedly rejected the ad twice, writing that it violated their policies on ‘religious indoctrination due to asking viewers to attend Thursday services.'”

Teacher helps her students’ work get published.

Good News: Henry Preschoolers Become Published Authors with Heartwarming Book on Kindness

“It gives the young students an unforgettable experience of becoming published authors, leaving them with a cherished keepsake of their first steps in education.”

Excellent points that WritersWeekly has been making for years…

The Write Stuff: Swimming Against the Tide in Today’s Publishing Ocean

“Timing and cultural relevance matter immensely in this business. I pay close attention to the undercurrents of cultural anxiety, not to capitalize cynically, but to ensure my stories resonate with readers’ lived experiences. “

Religious discrimination overcome.

Tech company reverses policy after Christian group sues for religious discrimination

“Our nation was founded on the principle of the free exercise of religion—a cornerstone of our democracy. Yet some corporations, emboldened by intersectional ideology and anti-Christian sentiment, choose to unlawfully discriminate based solely on religion.”

Advocating for terrorists and antisemitism is not “free speech”

‘Distraction’ to say Khalil deportation case a free-speech issue, experts say

“’This isn’t just one student expressing a political opinion,’ Fortgang said. ‘It’s an organized effort by a group, whose activities mirror and advance the propaganda goals of a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.’”

Protecting free speech for students.

Idaho Gov. Signs Laws Protecting Free Speech for Students and School Choice, Homeschoolers Applaud

“Schools must respect the First Amendment rights of all students, regardless of their political or religious beliefs, and foster a learning environment where students can freely engage in the marketplace of ideas.”

