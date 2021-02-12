Prison for Online “Anti Government” Speech; Meghan Wins Lawsuit; New Trends in Publishing… – In The News 02/12/2021

Google Following Facebook’s Example

Google to Start Paying UK News Publishers for Content

“Google News Showcase allows publishers to decide which stories to showcase and how to present them and will even grant users limited access to material behind publisher paywalls.”

New Publishing Trends – Will Audio Sweep the Market?

Changing Trends In The Publishing Industry

“Publishers are making it easier to get published and are taking the time to release blocks associated with writing.”

“Bookazines??”

Why Your Favorite Magazines are Morphing Into Books

“They are less dependent on advertising — a once reliable source of revenue that continues to be eaten up by tech platforms like Facebook and Google.”

Markle Wins Lawsuit Against “Mail” with no Trial

Duchess Meghan wins privacy lawsuit against British tabloid: ‘Damage runs deep’

“Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful. There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial.”

It’s as Easy as Calling it “Insurrection.”

Myanmar May Target Free Speech in Effort to Stifle Protests

“Myanmar already has harsh laws restricting online speech, but opponents of the military say the proposed law is so broad that it would allow the authorities to arrest anyone who criticized the government online and imprison them for up to three years.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.