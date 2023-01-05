Author Fakes Her Own Death on Facebook, Comes Back Two Years Later – In The News – 01-05-2023

Airing dirty royal laundry…but is it all true?

Prince Harry accuses Prince William of Physical Attack in Book

“‘He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,’ the Guardian quotes Harry.”

Author faked her suicide on Facebook – then came BACK!

The Book Community Thought This Author Died. Now, It Seems Her Suicide Was a Hoax

“I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not…”

Authors Struggling

Does Anyone Want to Come to My Book Signing? Please!

“Even star writers have experienced the embarrassment of a lonely book signing…”

Media noise drowned this story out.

A tiny paper broke the George Santos scandal but no one paid attention

“This newspaper would like to endorse a Republican,” it wrote, but Santos “is so bizarre, unprincipled and sketchy that we cannot…”

Death sentence for speaking on the peaceful coexistence of religions

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

“According to reports, Bahman was denied the right to have an appointed lawyer during the court session. He was accused of espionage based on his interviews with Israeli media.”

Even the AUTHOR didn’t want his book in schools.

Parent blasts Washington Post for ‘minimizing pedophilia’ with story on book depicting sex acts among minors

“In an interview with the Post, Evison said his book was not meant to be included in school libraries and was surprised to hear that the American Library Association gave ‘Lawn Boy’ an award in 2019 for books written for adults that have ‘special appeal to young adults.'”

Royal Rumble

How Risky is Publishing’s $20M Gamble on Prince Harry’s Memoir?

“Undoubtedly, there will be concerns about overexposure and public fatigue, since all Harry really has to offer is his family feud and marriage — and this will be the third big go-around for the story.”

Read More "In The News" Here.