Amazon Ebook Investigation; $800 Hardcover; Censorship, and More! …In The News – 01/14/2021

But CAN Amazon be Reigned In?

Connecticut Investigating Amazon’s e-book business

“The investigation is examining whether Amazon engaged in anticompetitive behavior in the e-book business through its agreements with certain publishers…”

Censorship of a Homosexual Anti-Antifa Journalist…

Powell’s Closes Early Again Amid Andy Ngo Book Protest

“Nevertheless, an angry crowd assembled outside the store’s Burnside location in Portland’s Pearl District, attaching signs denouncing Ngo to the windows.”

$800 for a Book?!

‘Bridgerton’s’ author doesn’t want you to pay $800 for her books

“…if you’re just looking for a book to read, please, save your money and wait for the paperback to be reprinted. Or get an e-book.”

Imprisoned for Writing the Truth About COVID

No appeal for China’s Jailed Coronavirus Citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan

“Zhang began to refuse food soon after her arrest in May last year in protest, and was force-fed during her detention through a nasal tube, which she was physically restrained from removing.”

No, you are NOT a journalist!

Some who stormed the Capitol, including a Proud Boys leader, claim they were citizen journalists

“The two — who view themselves as gonzo journalists in the image of the late Hunter S. Thompson — paused for a photograph in front of a door where someone had scrawled ‘Murder the Media.’ They identified themselves as reporters to police, who didn’t stop them, NeCarlo said.”

Imagine not being able to find a job just because people don’t like your old boss.

Forbes op-ed warns companies about hiring ‘fabulists’ from Trump administration

“‘Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie,’ Lane wrote in a piece published Thursday.”

Make up your mind already!

Steve Forbes defends publishing controversial op-ed, says he doesn’t support ‘blacklists’ of Trump staffers

“Steve Forbes, the chairman and CEO of Forbes Media, denounced blacklists of Trump administration officials in his defense of a controversial op-ed in his magazine threatening companies who hire Trump ‘fabulists.'”

Media LITERACY initiative or Censorship?

Commission being ‘discussed’ to help ‘rein in’ media environment after Capitol riot

“I can say, there is absolutely a commission being discussed but it seems to be more investigatory, in style rather than truth and reconciliation, so I think that’s an interesting concept for us to explore…”

When your lawyer is a moron… (He got fired after the video surfaced.)

PBS lawyer suggested sending children of Trump voters to ‘reeducation camps’ where ‘they watch PBS all day’

“What are you going to do if we don’t win?” the undercover journalist asks in one conversation. “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails,” Beller responds with a grin.

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.