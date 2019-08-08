Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/08/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Restaurants & Retail Business Staff Writer – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Human Resource Writer – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Small Business Accounting & Tax Writer – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $40K-$45K/year

Diverse Issues In Higher Education

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Randall-Reilly

Freelance Writer – Pays $1.50/word

Slalom LLC

Freelance Content Editor

Aha!

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $60-$150/hour

GoSite

Freelance Better Bike Share Partnership Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

PeopleForBikes

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance B2B Copywriter

AMV

Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger

FATJOE

Freelance Home and Garden Tips Writer

Waconsult

Freelance Fitness/Gym Equipments/BodyBuilding Writer

Infinity Digital

Freelance Editor – Pays $20/hour

Me Education LLC

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour

Express Writers

Freelance Writer

Audience Ops

Freelance Writer

ZergNet

Freelance Technical Writer

IP Boutique

Freelance Writer

Bennet Group

Freelance Writer

MoneyRedPill

Freelance Review Writers/Content Creators

Great.com

Freelance Writer

Verifly

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$25/hour

Identiwrite Creative

Editor-in-Chief

Carlat Publishing

Freelance Grant Writer/Consultant

The Wings of Phoenix

Freelance Writer

Qimagination

Freelance Writer

Southern California Media Company

Freelance Business Analysis, Blockchain Technology Writer

blind ad

Freelance Journalists and Magazine Columnists – Pays $300-$450/article

Grow and Convert

