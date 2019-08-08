Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/08/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Restaurants & Retail Business Staff Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Human Resource Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Small Business Accounting & Tax Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $40K-$45K/year
Diverse Issues In Higher Education
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Randall-Reilly
Freelance Writer – Pays $1.50/word
Slalom LLC
Aha!
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $60-$150/hour
GoSite
Freelance Better Bike Share Partnership Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
PeopleForBikes
blind ad
AMV
Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger
FATJOE
Freelance Home and Garden Tips Writer
Waconsult
Freelance Fitness/Gym Equipments/BodyBuilding Writer
Infinity Digital
Freelance Editor – Pays $20/hour
Me Education LLC
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Express Writers
Audience Ops
ZergNet
IP Boutique
Bennet Group
Freelance Review Writers/Content Creators
Great.com
Verifly
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$25/hour
Identiwrite Creative
Carlat Publishing
Freelance Grant Writer/Consultant
The Wings of Phoenix
Qimagination
Southern California Media Company
Freelance Business Analysis, Blockchain Technology Writer
blind ad
Freelance Journalists and Magazine Columnists – Pays $300-$450/article
Grow and Convert
