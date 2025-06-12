Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/12/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Freelance Sports Editor
Heavy.com
Freelance Writer
Mallolas Group
Freelance Content Writer
MLee Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting, Inc.
Freelance AI Blog/Content Writer
Start Learn LLC
Freelance Cold Email Copywriter
NextGen Coding Company
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $46-$49/hour
JustinBradley
Freelance Soap Opera Writer
Collider
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year
Zones, LLC
Remote Full-Time Legal Writer – Pays $70K-$85K/year
ImmigrationJobs
Freelance Writer
Ekani Fabrice-Fitness and Wellness Professional
Remote Full-Time Writer
Certara
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
UST
Remote Full-Time Application Writer & Community Engagement Specialist
Cherry Bekaert
Freelance Manga Style Comic Writer
Ikon Systems LLC
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year
Zones, LLC
Freelance Academic Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour
TELUS Digital
Freelance Technical Writer
Sequel Med Tech
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $90/hour
Healthcare Consultancy Group – HCG
Freelance Technical Writer
Spirent Communications
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
ICON Strategic Solutions
Freelance ACT Assessment Writer
LearningMate
Freelance MLB Content Writer
FanSided
Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $20-$22/hour
Robert Half
Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $65K-$72K/year
Served With Honor
Freelance Digital Technical Writer – Pays $14-$35/hour
Horizontal Talent
Freelance Technical Writer
ARETUM
Freelance Technical Writer
TELUS Digital
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Truly Free Home
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$32/hour
Robert Half
Freelance Science and Technology Writer
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
