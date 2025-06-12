Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/12/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

And, don’t miss this week’s episode of The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Sports Editor

Heavy.com

Freelance Writer

Mallolas Group

Freelance Content Writer

MLee Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting, Inc.

Freelance AI Blog/Content Writer

Start Learn LLC

Freelance Cold Email Copywriter

NextGen Coding Company

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $46-$49/hour

JustinBradley

Freelance Soap Opera Writer

Collider

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year

Zones, LLC

Remote Full-Time Legal Writer – Pays $70K-$85K/year

ImmigrationJobs

Freelance Writer

Ekani Fabrice-Fitness and Wellness Professional

Remote Full-Time Writer

Certara

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

UST

Remote Full-Time Application Writer & Community Engagement Specialist

Cherry Bekaert

Freelance Manga Style Comic Writer

Ikon Systems LLC

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year

Zones, LLC

Freelance Academic Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour

TELUS Digital

Freelance Technical Writer

Sequel Med Tech

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $90/hour

Healthcare Consultancy Group – HCG

Freelance Technical Writer

Spirent Communications

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer

ICON Strategic Solutions

Freelance ACT Assessment Writer

LearningMate

Freelance MLB Content Writer

FanSided

Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $20-$22/hour

Robert Half

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $65K-$72K/year

Served With Honor

Freelance Digital Technical Writer – Pays $14-$35/hour

Horizontal Talent

Freelance Technical Writer

ARETUM

Freelance Technical Writer

TELUS Digital

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Truly Free Home

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$32/hour

Robert Half

Freelance Science and Technology Writer

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.