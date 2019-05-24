Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/24/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Copy Editor/Production Manager

Bridge Magazine

Freelance Education Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Investigative Reporters

On Point Investigations

Freelance Regulatory Reporter

Modern Healthcare

Freelance Reporter

MLive

Freelance Writer – Pays $125/article

StudySync

Freelance Investing Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Associate Editor

HealthyWomen

Freelance Writer – Pays $225/week for four articles

Learning Jewelry

Freelance Boating/Outdoors Blog Writers

Gander Outdoors/Camping World/Overtons

Freelance Law Enforcement Technology Editor – includes benefits

Endeavor Business Media

Freelance Content Optimization Writers

Todays Growth Consultant

Freelance Writer/Editor

Paradise Writing

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour

Third Bridge Creative

Freelance Copywriter

SevenAtoms Marketing Inc.

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $320-$600/month

Bodoni Blog

Freelance Medical Editor

Syneos Health Clinical

Freelance Health & Wellness Writer & Researcher – Pays $42K/year

Sleep Authority Website

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour

Worldwide Navigators

Freelance Entry Writer

Kaufman Logistics

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

Art Vox

Freelance Writer

Mashed.com

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour

Pro Resume Writers

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $33K/year

Sleep Authority Website

Freelance Writer/Social Media Account Manager – Pays $15-$20/hour

Streambank Media

Freelance Writer

Popdust

Freelance Newsletter Editor – Pays $10K-$12K/year

Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks

Freelance Content Writer

Kiki

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist

FPC, LLC

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/VR Editor

AST Services, LLC

