Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/24/19

Freelance Copy Editor/Production Manager
Bridge Magazine
Freelance Education Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations
Modern Healthcare
MLive
Freelance Writer – Pays $125/article
StudySync
Freelance Investing Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
HealthyWomen
Freelance Writer – Pays $225/week for four articles
Learning Jewelry
Freelance Boating/Outdoors Blog Writers
Gander Outdoors/Camping World/Overtons
Freelance Law Enforcement Technology Editor – includes benefits
Endeavor Business Media
Freelance Content Optimization Writers
Todays Growth Consultant
Paradise Writing
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour
SevenAtoms Marketing Inc.
Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $320-$600/month
Bodoni Blog
Syneos Health Clinical
Freelance Health & Wellness Writer & Researcher – Pays $42K/year
Sleep Authority Website
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour
Worldwide Navigators
Kaufman Logistics
Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Art Vox
Mashed.com
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
Pro Resume Writers
Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $33K/year
Sleep Authority Website
Freelance Writer/Social Media Account Manager – Pays $15-$20/hour
Streambank Media
Popdust
Freelance Newsletter Editor – Pays $10K-$12K/year
Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks
Kiki
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
FPC, LLC
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/VR Editor
AST Services, LLC
