Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/11/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We'll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

1-2 Full-time Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$12/hour.

CustodyXChanges

Freelance Staff Writer

Stateline

Freelance Web Editor

Adweek

Freelance Weekend Writer to Cover Crypto – Pays $90 for three articles

The Daily Hodl

Freelance Writer/Editor

Mediaite

Freelance Sports Writer

The Daily Dot

Freelance Writer’s Assistant

blind ad

Freelance Travel Writer

DogTrekker, Inc.

Freelance Nutrition Journalists – Pays $60/article

blind ad

Freelance Research Assistant For Scientist/Writer – Pays $40/hour

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $19/hour

Equivity

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour

blind ad

Freelance Lifestyle Contract Writer

The Western Journal

Freelance News Contract Writer

The Western Journal

Freelance Opinion/Commentary Contract Writer

The Western Journal

Freelance Sports Contract Writer

The Western Journal

Freelance Contract Content Writers

AVRA Talent Partners

Freelance Writers

Retail Dive

Freelance Writers

OK Whatever

Freelance Tech Writers

Fortis Agency

Freelance Health/Beauty/Medical Writers – Pays $100-$200/article

Authority LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

Kinsta

Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger

FATJOE

Freelance Writer/Researcher – Pays $10-$12/hour

Custody X Change

Freelance Vape Writers – Pays $60-$80/article

Bangjuice

Freelance Writer – Pays $40-$60/article

VapeCloudsCoffee.com

Freelance Senior Writer and Editor – Pays $30-$60/hour

A+ Resume Now, LLC

Freelance Food and Drink Writer

The Manual

Freelance Content Specialist/Proofreader

Real Marketing Solutions

Freelance Writers

Taroko Software

Freelance Health Writer and Editor

Being Patient

Freelance Local News And Lifestyle Writer

Narcity Media

Freelance Lead Writer & Storyteller

BDS

