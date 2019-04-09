Custody X Change needs 1 or 2 full-time freelance writers

THIS JOB LISTING MAY NOT BE REPUBLISHED/REDISTRIBUTED ELSEWHERE.

Custody X Change

5348 W Silver Spot Ct

Riverton, UT 84096

CONTACT INFO:

877-677-6887

careers@custodyxchange.com

https://www.custodyxchange.com

Shea Drefs, Managing Editor

shea@custodyxchange.com

DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION:

Custody X Change makes life a little easier and less painful for divorced and separated parents and legal professionals.

FT Writer / Researcher: Remote (North or South America)

We’re hiring one or two more people to join our writing team on a full-time basis. Our writing team is currently researching the child custody process for each of the 50 US states (one at a time – it’s a big project), primarily by calling and emailing attorneys, mediators, and other custody experts, and then writing the information learned into webpages (10+ per state). These webpages are for the general public to read when searching for their state’s child custody process. We already have some information about each state on our website, and we’re expanding it, as it’s helpful to our current and future customers.

Previous research experience isn’t required. However, you will have to be an excellent writer, who can write in a concise and informative manner, to match our writing style for our website. This job is strictly in English and requires native English proficiency, though you can be living anywhere in North or South America.

The starting salary is between USD $10-12 per hour (as a 1099 contractor). If you’re not a US citizen, you’ll be paid in your local currency at an equivalent rate.

We’d like to hire you if you:

* Have professional writing experience and/or training

* Would like to research topics by calling and emailing law professionals

* Have native English skills, both speaking and writing

* Can stay on task without supervision and work independently

* Live in North or South America

* Want to work from home in a long-term, full-time position

* And we get along; to see the team you’ll be joining, visit our about us page

Our company is called Custody X Change. We sell an application that creates child custody schedules and parenting plans. It also helps families make difficult decisions post-divorce/separation, and facilitates communication between two parents who may not get along very well anymore. All of this reduces a lot of conflict and saves people a ton of money in legal fees.

If you want to help people discover a genuinely helpful product, and join a small, distributed team, then we should talk.

To apply, email me at careers@custodyxchange.com, and:

Include your resume in PDF format

Somehow use the word “blueberry” in the subject of your email

Answer the following 5 questions in your email, in this order:

Where do you live and what’s your city like? (50-100 words) Why are you looking for a remote job? (50-100 words) Why will you do well working independently, with limited supervision? (50-100 words) How do you feel about arranging and doing phone interviews with strangers? (50-100 words) What do you think about the starting salary? (50-100 words)

Thanks,

-Shea

P.S. We want everyone working here to be happy, and you can work normal hours. You’ll be evaluated based on results, not anything else.

PAYMENT:

The starting salary is between USD $10-12 per hour (as a 1099 contractor). If you’re not a US citizen, you’ll be paid in your local currency at an equivalent rate.