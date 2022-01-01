Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/01/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer
Mashed
Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive Feature Writer
SlashGear
Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive News Writer – Pays $20/hour
SlashGear
Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour
House Digest
Freelance Writers
The HOTH
Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace
Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing
Freelance Hiking & Camping Writers – Pays $0.03/word
AUGMENTED SUPPLY
Freelance Home Theater/Technology Writer
Matthes Internet Marketing LLC
Freelance Reality TV News Writers
Monsters and Critics
Freelance Writer
The Ohm Store
Freelance Home Chef/Content Writer
Private Blog
Freelance Chat Story Writer
SWAG MASHA
Freelance Copy Writer
Milestone Technologies, Inc.
Freelance Health and Pharmaceuticals Writers and Editors
BDG
Freelance Content Writer
Clarivate
Freelance News Writers – Pays $15-$20/hour
Advantage Informatics
Freelance Researcher and Writer – Pays $20/hour
Coach Training EDU
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $17-$19/hour
Advantage Informatics
Freelance Blogger – Pays $20-$25/hour
Botanical Results LLC
Freelance Entertainment Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour
The In-House Writer
Freelance Press Release Writers
Ampifire
Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$48/hour
Monday Salon LLC
Freelance Nutrition Writer – Pay starts at $30/hour
Health Canal
Freelance SEO Content Writer
We Do Web Content
Freelance Content Writer
SHIKASA
Freelance Resume Reviewer/Writers – Pays $30/hour
Resume Services by Indeed
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
CCI Training Center
Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader
Home Instead Senior Care
Freelance Transcriptionist
TranscribeMe
