New Releases from BookLocker.com

Zombie Beach: Book 1 of the White Horse Trilogy – by Eric Perry

October 30, 2024 No Comments

Zombie Beach: Book 1 of the White Horse Trilogy – by Eric Perry
Print Friendly

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Zombie Beach follows the lives of Aaron Parker and his family along with other survivors as they persevere and adapt to this new world after their lives are turned upside down from the start of the zombie apocalypse. These seemingly random survivors fight to find safety, family, and understanding in what becomes the end of the world as they know it. Is it the end of the world or just the end of America? With bigger forces at play, flesh eating monsters all around, and the country cut off from the rest of the world, these survivors are forced to focus on what is in front of them, unaware of the evil schemes that are unfolding.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

 

Eric Perry lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his wife, 2 dogs, and cat. Eric is a disabled Army veteran of 12 years and holds an MBA and a Masters in Divinity. Eric is an outdoor enthusiast. Eric loves hiking, kayaking, and taekwondo.

 

 

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!





90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.