Zombie Beach: Book 1 of the White Horse Trilogy – by Eric Perry

About the Book

Zombie Beach follows the lives of Aaron Parker and his family along with other survivors as they persevere and adapt to this new world after their lives are turned upside down from the start of the zombie apocalypse. These seemingly random survivors fight to find safety, family, and understanding in what becomes the end of the world as they know it. Is it the end of the world or just the end of America? With bigger forces at play, flesh eating monsters all around, and the country cut off from the rest of the world, these survivors are forced to focus on what is in front of them, unaware of the evil schemes that are unfolding.

About the Author

Eric Perry lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his wife, 2 dogs, and cat. Eric is a disabled Army veteran of 12 years and holds an MBA and a Masters in Divinity. Eric is an outdoor enthusiast. Eric loves hiking, kayaking, and taekwondo.

