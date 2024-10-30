Zombie Beach: Book 1 of the White Horse Trilogy – by Eric Perry

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Zombie Beach follows the lives of Aaron Parker and his family along with other survivors as they persevere and adapt to this new world after their lives are turned upside down from the start of the zombie apocalypse. These seemingly random survivors fight to find safety, family, and understanding in what becomes the end of the world as they know it. Is it the end of the world or just the end of America? With bigger forces at play, flesh eating monsters all around, and the country cut off from the rest of the world, these survivors are forced to focus on what is in front of them, unaware of the evil schemes that are unfolding.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Eric Perry lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his wife, 2 dogs, and cat. Eric is a disabled Army veteran of 12 years and holds an MBA and a Masters in Divinity. Eric is an outdoor enthusiast. Eric loves hiking, kayaking, and taekwondo.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
-
-
-
-
- Until It’s Time: Embracing Life In Our Later Years – by Myra Wexler Darwish
- The AI Candidates – by John S. Kirk and Christopher B. Emery
- My Dad’s In Heaven… Now What? My Life, My Gift, My Grief – by Lisa Notarino O’Connor & Tonianne Boncek
- RAMBLES, RUMINATIONS AND CHANGING RIVERS IN THE GRAND CANYON – by Dick Dorworth
- The Jen-uine Dry Cut™: How To Be A Cut Above The Rest – by Jennifer Brumm Lancia
-
-
-
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!