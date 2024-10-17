The Jen-uine Dry Cut™: How To Be A Cut Above The Rest – by Jennifer Brumm Lancia

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

How can you celebrate your artistry by using your own unique abilities as a stylist? The Jen-uine Dry Cut™: How To Be A Cut Above The Rest, is a manual designed for professional stylists and students, to help you ensure that every client leaves happy, every time. You will learn:

• The elements and benefits of the dry cut

• The differences between cutting wet vs. dry

• Why you can charge more for a dry cut and why you should give it a try

• How to retain a lasting clientele

• The 25 elements of The Jen-uine Dry Cut™, including how to approach every individual in your chair one client at a time

The author’s innovative approach to dry cutting combined with her emphasis on intuition offers a fresh perspective that is both practical and inspiring. Whether you are a seasoned professional looking to refine your skills or a newcomer eager to learn, this book will challenge you to view each haircut as a unique opportunity to create something beautiful and personal.

As every stylist knows, the hair world can be a competitive industry. When you leave the drama behind, you can focus solely on your craft and your client. Instead of diagrams, charts, and labels, The Jen-uine Dry Cut™: How To Be A Cut Above The Rest brings you the author’s insight and experience, offering proven methods focused on 100% client satisfaction.

Reviews

In The Jenuine Dry Cut, Lancia offers an in-depth exploration of her groundbreaking approach to hairstyling that transcends traditional techniques. Her writing is clear and approachable. This book is rich with relatable, engaging anecdotes. It is a must-read for hairstylists who want to push the boundaries of their craft. – Joanne Sarkar/Salon Owner

This book transforms your thoughts on how you want a stylist to approach your hair. It’s clear the author has put so much thought into her unique approach. This book is informative for stylists, but is helpful for those who have never had someone handle their hair with this care. – Andrea Hudson/LMFT

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Author Jennifer Brumm Lancia is the owner of The Artistic Edge Hair Salon. She opened her first salon at age 25, and has been perfecting THE JEN-UINE DRY CUT™ ever since, serving thousands of satisfied clients.

