The O’Donnell Brothers: Looking Up – by Cahill Richards

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About the Book

The stage is calling. The past is circling. And this time, the fall could be deadly.

Patrick O’Donnell is stepping into the spotlight. Filling in for rock band Taser has crowds talking, industry insiders watching, and the stage finally feels like home. When his brother Liam gets a shot at joining him, the O’Donnell name is ready to rise.

Allie Nolan is learning what freedom feels like. Free from her father’s control and daring to hope again, she’s beginning to believe in a life built on love instead of fear.

But not everyone is ready to let them win.

As the music gets louder and the stakes get higher, their prospects are looking up.

If the past doesn’t drag them under first.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

Additional Titles:

The O’Donnell Brothers: Keeping Secrets by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell leaves to tour with rock band Banger, while his new girlfriend Allie Nolan hides their love from her controlling father. But secrets on both sides could tear them apart. Can their love survive the distance — and the truth?

The O’Donnell Brothers: Logic Aside by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell lives on the road, hiding his secrets behind the noise of rock bands. Allie Nolan is fighting for her future and her freedom. When their worlds collide, they must choose logic—or risk everything for unexpected love.

The O’Donnell Brothers: Like Tides to the Moon by Cahill Richards Patrick is drowning in grief. Allie is desperate to escape. When fate pulls them together, love becomes both the storm and the shore.

About the Author:

Cahill Richards is a passionate storyteller who believes in the magic of love and the thrill of a happily ever after. Whether crafting slow-burn tension or heart-racing chemistry, she weaves stories full of strong heroines, swoon-worthy heroes, and emotional journeys that linger long after the final page. When Cahill isn’t writing, she can usually be found singing along to favorite songs (or writing her own), exploring Ireland, or daydreaming about characters who won’t stop talking until their story is told. Her work celebrates vulnerability, strength, and the messy, beautiful reality of falling in love.

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